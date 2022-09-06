ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Unsettled, but brighter skies; relief next week

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGSLg_0hkb0adO00

Acadiana's weather pattern will remain unsettled through the weekend, but some brighter skies are currently in the forecast in spite of the continued chance of rain...plus next week, we are looking at some relief in the form of drier more pleasant weather.

The local weather pattern will continue to be dominated by a weak upper low aloft that should sit over Louisiana into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This will keep plenty of clouds and reduced temperatures in the region along with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk96X_0hkb0adO00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Timing and coverage of any shower activity in the days ahead remains a forecast challenge, but it does appear that the best rain chances will be limited to the latter part of the afternoon into the early evening hours through Thursday...and that those chances should be limited to no higher than 40-50%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Do expect more intervals of sun despite the mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see a little more in the way of scattered showers and storms Friday into Saturday, but the big news is that drier more comfortable weather should be on the way by early to mid-next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRNGc_0hkb0adO00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances should drop to 30% or less Sunday into Monday and near 10% or less Tuesday through next Thursday before rain chances begin to return into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain busy from the Eastern Pacific into the Atlantic, but not in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Danielle is expected to weaken while making a loop in the North Atlantic, while Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday and perhaps the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season later this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbar2_0hkb0adO00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Earl may come quite close to Bermuda Thursday where tropical storms watches have been issued for now.

Elsewhere, a couple of more systems show promise in the Eastern Atlantic.

The good news locally is that every week in September/October you can say there are no Gulf threats, you take one potential system away from the 2022 season.

We'll all take that!

-------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Sun, LA
theadvocate.com

Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.

If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Eastern
wrkf.org

Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange?

NEW ORLEANS — If you've driven out by Armstrong International Airport recently you know the new i-10 exit at Loyola is still under construction because it's delayed. That $125 million project is meant to make it easier to get to the airport by adding two flyover ramps heading to and from New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NOLA.com

Are Louisiana’s redfish numbers declining? Some anglers raise alarm.

The redfish and its spotted tail lives large in Louisiana lore. Generations of anglers have stalked the marshes in search of them. Paul Prudhomme famously served them blackened, helping to forge the redfish’s national reputation. But lately some of the state’s most experienced anglers are raising concern over what...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Miss Louisiana receives her day in home parish

Gracie Reichman, a senior at Louisiana Tech and current Miss Louisiana, was celebrated in her home of Grant Parish with a proclamation of Gracie Reichman Day. Reichman, a kinesiology and health sciences major, was honored as well with an unveiling of a highway sign that reads, “Welcome to Grant Parish: Home of Miss Louisiana 2022 Miss Gracie Reichman.”
LOUISIANA STATE
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Which Louisiana cities will be first to regain jobs lost to COVID?

Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. A forecast for the third quarter of 2022 from UL's B.I. Moody...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy