Lee, MA

WUPE

The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City

Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.9 WBLM

Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course

It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
LEVERETT, MA
City
Lee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Tyringham, MA
WUPE

Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad

Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?

Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass.- ​The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. ​Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
CHICOPEE, MA
Person
Joshua Williams
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
WUPE

‘Pints for Pits': M&M’s Tap & Tavern Hosts Fundraiser for Pit Bull Non-Profit

Mike Raive, the owner of M&M's Tap & Tavern in New Lebanon, NY has been familiar with Out of the Pits Dog Rescue for years. His childhood dogs were adopted from the rescue, his parent's current dogs, and a few of his friend's pups were adopted through the program as well. So when the organization approached him to hang a sign for an upcoming fundraiser, Raive knew he wanted to do more to help.
NEW LEBANON, NY
Live 95.9

Massachusetts’ Best Sandwich for 2022 May or May Not Surprise You (photo)

During my teenage years, I worked at a deli in the northern Berkshires which was known as "Victoria's Deli." Located in downtown North Adams, I did my fair share of preparing sandwiches for customers. Whether it was meatball subs, Philly cheesesteaks, roast beef subs, you name it, I was making them. I also had other duties including cooking broasted chicken (the chicken was to die for) along with washing mountains of dishes which actually didn't bother me because it helped make my shift fly by.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
