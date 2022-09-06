Read full article on original website
Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
I'm so excited(especially for the wee ones), Berkshire County! After being canceled for the past two years, the Pittsfield Halloween Parade will finally return this year. And I for one couldn't be happier. Over the course of many years, I've had the pleasure of participating in the annual event through...
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is Your Town One of the Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
Snackers: What’s The Most Popular Chip & Dip In Massachusetts?
Football season is almost underway(the first game is this Thursday night--Bills at the Rams!) and I don't know about you, Berkshire County, but my favorite game-time snack of choice is a bowl of my favorite chips and dip. Now I happen to prefer things a little spicy, so I'll usually...
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
‘Pints for Pits': M&M’s Tap & Tavern Hosts Fundraiser for Pit Bull Non-Profit
Mike Raive, the owner of M&M's Tap & Tavern in New Lebanon, NY has been familiar with Out of the Pits Dog Rescue for years. His childhood dogs were adopted from the rescue, his parent's current dogs, and a few of his friend's pups were adopted through the program as well. So when the organization approached him to hang a sign for an upcoming fundraiser, Raive knew he wanted to do more to help.
Massachusetts’ Best Sandwich for 2022 May or May Not Surprise You (photo)
During my teenage years, I worked at a deli in the northern Berkshires which was known as "Victoria's Deli." Located in downtown North Adams, I did my fair share of preparing sandwiches for customers. Whether it was meatball subs, Philly cheesesteaks, roast beef subs, you name it, I was making them. I also had other duties including cooking broasted chicken (the chicken was to die for) along with washing mountains of dishes which actually didn't bother me because it helped make my shift fly by.
Here’s What These Weird Looking Signs Mean In Massachusetts
I can't help it, when I'm driving, I notice stuff, and when I can't figure out what I'm looking at, I get upset. I remember as a child asking my mother what "PED XING" meant, obviously "PED" means pedestrian and "X" means "crossing", but I didn't know it at the time!
Rain totals in western Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details on why we are getting so much rain and how much some areas across the region have seen.
