ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving burglary

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaPhK_0hkb0UHu00

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a burglary that occurred in the 3000 block of Estherwood Hwy. This incident occurred between 5 pm August 16th and 7 am August 17th, 2022.

An unknown suspect gained forced entry to a new residential property under construction and an enclosed utility trailer next to the home. Stolen items include: A Briggs & Stratton Storm Responder Generator, Craftsman Air Compressor, staple guns and painting equipment. The value of this theft is more than $2,500.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Man arrested for using stool to attack multiple people in Rayne

According to the Rayne Police Department, a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people. Eric Arnaud, 31, was arrested on one count of home invasion, according to RPD. Authorities said that around 11:25 p.m. Friday night, Arnaud forced entry...
RAYNE, LA
theadvocate.com

Public's help needed after man shot on Cooper Drive in Lafayette Friday night

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He’s currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Acadia#Craftsman Air Compressor#P3#Breaking News#Facebook Follow
Lake Charles American Press

Local woman charged with cruelty to animals

A Jennings woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found one dog dead and another severely malnourished while abandoned in a cage. Faith Clement, 30, was arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals. She has been released Thursday on a $5,000 bond. Clement was arrested after the Jennings...
JENNINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
LACASSINE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy