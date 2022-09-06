Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving burglary

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a burglary that occurred in the 3000 block of Estherwood Hwy. This incident occurred between 5 pm August 16th and 7 am August 17th, 2022.

An unknown suspect gained forced entry to a new residential property under construction and an enclosed utility trailer next to the home. Stolen items include: A Briggs & Stratton Storm Responder Generator, Craftsman Air Compressor, staple guns and painting equipment. The value of this theft is more than $2,500.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

