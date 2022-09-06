Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Bear It! show at Transfer Warehouse Friday
Getting an education has never been more outrageous, irreverent or useful. The kind-of-regular variety show with the sole purpose of keeping our ursine friends safe and wild, “Bear It! Bear Safety for the 21st Century,” is back. The free show, produced by Telluride Theatre in conjunction with the Town of Telluride’s Bear Awareness Week, takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse. A hat will be passed, with proceeds going to the actors.
The Daily Planet
Yarn bombing in the Arts District
Near the blocks of South Fir Street and West Pacific Avenue, light posts and railings have been wrapped in colorful yarn. The bright strings bring life to average industrial objects, like the steel rails leading down to the Silver Jack parking garage. While this artwork might be unfamiliar to some, the practice is nationally recognized as "yarn bombing."
The Daily Planet
Mondo music week in Ridgway
The Telluride Brews & Blues Festival, a four-day, super-sampling event combining live music and craft beverages, is just a week away. For those who cannot wait, an opportunity to gorge on music — appropriately, just a couple miles away from the literal Uncompaghre Gorge — lies just around the corner. Indeed, it happens tonight, when blues musician Will Chapman will take the stage at the one of the final musical events of this season in Ridgway.
durangodowntown.com
High Country Hustling in the high country
Jamgrass is often associated with the state of Colorado, which has given birth to many of the genre’s well-acclaimed groups, including Leftover Salmon, the String Cheese Incident and Yonder Mountain String Band. As time marches on, the tradition of pushing the boundaries of bluegrass continues with younger players happily joining the party and adding fresh spins to the sound. One of the latest groups to gather momentum in the Centennial State is High Country Hustle, a quartet out of the Durango area that won the WinterWonderGrass band competition in 2020 and is rapidly ascending the peaks of acoustic twang while pleasing its listeners. Boulder Weekly had the pleasure of chatting with the band’s guitarist and vocalist, Andy Gallen, who also works as a graphic designer when he’s not playing a high and lonesome tune.
The Daily Planet
Weekly Planet Picks
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts memoirist Kathryn Wilder, author of ‘Desert Chrome,’ and photographer TJ Holmes, this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. 2) Drop by the Transfer Warehouse and enjoy a spirited Chamber Music performance this evening to go along with your happy hour beverage of choice from 6-8 p.m.
The Daily Planet
Reserve movement builds volunteer group
An International Dark Sky Association (IDA) Dark Sky Reserve in San Miguel County is in the works. With Bob Grossman’s leadership on the deal, the reserve may soon become a reality. But that will take community adherence to the lighting code and volunteers to help with the application process.
KJCT8
Montrose County Road and Bridge operator places at national roadeo
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Rusty Catlin, a Montrose County Road and Bridge foreman, recently placed in the top ten of the American Public Works Association’s National Equipment Roadeo in Charlotte, North Carolina. Catlin placed fifth overall in the backhoe with a total time of 3:37 and tenth in the...
The Daily Planet
KOTO couldn’t do it without you
Thank you for your support during KOTO’s recent Summer Fund Drive! As our late cofounder Jerry Greene used to say, “No one has more fun fundraising than K-O-T-O.” He was absolutely right. And your generosity means the world to us. Because of you, KOTO remains pure non-commercial, non-underwritten community radio.
The Daily Planet
Rodeo roundup
For more than 100 years, the Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo has been a Western Slope staple. Held at the county fairgrounds in Ridgway Monday under sunny skies, the event attracted participants and patrons from the state and beyond. Grand marshal John Young welcomed the crowds with a brief introduction,...
The Daily Planet
Voodoo project lacks common sense
In 1976, Larry and Betty Wilkinson dedicated the first library to Telluride on East Pacific next to the skatepark and the blue crib on the corner of South Spruce. Today it is an addition to the marshal's department and community center — used by festival organizations and the community as a meeting room.
The Daily Planet
Mountain Village Town Council to vote on Four Seasons project Thursday
Mountain Village Town Council will hold a second reading, public hearing and council vote on an ordinance considering the Final Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) for the Lot 161CR Hotel Project during a special meeting Thursday. Council will also consider a resolution regarding a major subdivision application to replat the associated lots for the project into one 4.437-acre lot and rename it Lot161C-RR. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
nbc11news.com
More record highs could be broken this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More record heat is likely this week. Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.
ouraynews.com
CEO: Cedar Point merger to offer more medical services, efficiencies
Mountain Medical Center patients will have access to broader services and benefit from integrated health records through the merger with Montrose’s Cedar Point Health, said Chief Executive Officer Cory Phillips. The physician- owned practice now includes the Ridgway clinic, under an agreement that took effect Aug. 23. Dr. Joel Gates is now one of Cedar Point’s physician-owners, and will continue…
The Daily Planet
The importance of public education
As one of the 10 also-rans for the open school board seat, I would like to offer my thanks and congratulations both to the board for such a clear and transparent process, and to Ryan Robinson for his willingness to serve. I watched the interviews before mine on Zoom (entire meeting available to stream from the district website) and was thankful the board had so many qualified applicants.
Body Found after Possible Road Rage in Montrose County
A tip led Montrose Sheriff's deputies to a body lying in the middle of a road
KJCT8
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. Sept. 6 - MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in the first homicide in Montrose County in three years. Authorities state that the victim is 41-year-old Olathe, Colorado resident Jonas Najar Junior. Mark Miller, a 64-year-old Montrose man,...
