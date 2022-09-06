Read full article on original website
MLK Commission asking to triple its funds ahead of 2023 March expected to return in person
SAN ANTONIO — The nation’s largest MLK March could return in person to San Antonio. Planning is underway for the march, but the city’s Martin Luther King Commission says it needs additional city funding to pull it off. The commission says they’re paying for more than just...
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
$20 million secured to help San Antonio small businesses recover from pandemic
SAN ANTONIO — The small business community in San Antonio, still suffering from the impact of COVID, got some welcome news Wednesday. The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SAHCC) and the LiftFund have secured millions of dollars in our county. They've secured $20 million dollars from the American...
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents
SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the evangelical church will now rent an empty district building eight miles from the campus.
TikToker pleads to not turn Austin-San Antonio area into next metroplex
"Do not make us defend the Alamo again girl."
San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
Almost half of San Antonio-area homes experienced price cuts amid cooling real estate market
In total, four Texas cities landed in Redfin's top 20 markets with the highest percentage of price cuts.
San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels
New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
Dollar General's home goods chain to build $1.5M Kerrville store
The home goods store set to begin construction next month.
Labor Plaza opens on Market Street honoring union workers and organizers
SAN ANTONIO — On Labor Day, San Antonio christened a new space dedicated to labor on Market Street. "I can still see 600 Farrah manufacturing company workers walking off their jobs in May of 1972," Joan Suarez said, reading the quote she had engraved as part of the new Labor Plaza in the public art garden on the Riverwalk.
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
New Braunfels High School lockdown lifted, NBISD officials say
The campus was on lockdown after a threat was made against the school
Free treats for Teachers on Sept. 7
SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s and Scooter’s Coffee celebrate teachers with free treats on Wednesday, Sept. 7. School employees can stop by participating McDonald’s location in the San Antonio area for a free bakery item and a small hot or iced coffee between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
