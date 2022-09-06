ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Deceased Alpena resident found near roadway, police say

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A deceased man was found near a roadway in Alpena County, according to a press release from the Alpena Police Department. At 8:34 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Woodward Avenue "just south" of Hamilton Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive person, the police department said.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Top of Michigan Trails unveils new open space

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Top of Michigan Trails' Packy Offield Center has received new upgrades, brining a new open space to Emmet County. The Founders Terrace is the product of two years of work and almost $200,000 in fundraising efforts. The public space features tables, chairs and bike racks...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord St. Mary starts Week 3 with shutout win over Forest Area

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- Week 3 of the high school football season got started a little early this week with a Ski Valley match-up under the lights. Gaylord St. Mary went on the road to play Forest Area and the Snowbirds picked up a 52-0 win on the road. The...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Alpena man arrested for falsely accusing MSP troopers of theft

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Alpena man has been arrested for falsely accusing troopers of stealing items while they were executing a search warrant, according to the Michigan State Police. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, has been arraigned on three counts of false report of a felony, one count of lying...
ALPENA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Animal shelter offering free parvo vaccinations

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After several dog deaths in Otsego County, the Animal Control Shelter teamed up with a pet insurance company to get pets vaccinated for free. Since it was identified that parvo was killing unvaccinated dogs, the shelter has vaccinated more than 100 dogs. Another Story: Experts...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Char-Em introduces Future Educator Academy for students

CHARLEVOIX & EMMET COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new program from the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District (Char-Em) aims to introduce high school students to the field of education. The Future Educator Academy is one of a number of programs run by the Career and Technical Education Team at Char-Em. The...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Businesses reteach job skills to those who've suffered brain injuries

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A couple in Otsego County is running two businesses to reteach job skills to those who have suffered from a traumatic brain injury. Corey and Sarah Pranger own a rehabilitation company called Beacon Therapies, Inc., that works with people who have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI

