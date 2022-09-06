ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Red Friday returning as Chiefs players, flag sales support kids in need

By Jacob Kittilstad
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSgsM_0hkb04fV00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – We’re a mere five days from the start of the football season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

But before the players take off for Arizona, they’re connecting with fans out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Tuesday, players spent time with kids living at the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City. The children, who have been diagnosed with serious illnesses, live at the Ronald McDonald House with their families while receiving treatment.

One of those children was 7-year-old Jaxson Kress from Webb City, Missouri. He told WDAF-TV he’s definitely a Chiefs fan.

Kansas City Chiefs plan ‘Largest Red Friday’ in team history

“You scream loud and make your lungs die,” Jaxson said when asked what he does during a Chiefs game.

That spirit shined through during games with Chiefs wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.

“You’re gonna have a player that’s your teammate, and you’re gonna wear the shoulder pads and a jersey and you’re going to see how fast you can put it on,” Jaxson said.

His family loved seeing the excitement Tuesday.

“He’s obviously a competitive little kid,” Jeff Hedin, Jaxson’s dad, said. “But to see the energy come out with his current situation right now, that’s great.”

An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet

“Jaxson has leukemia. A year ago, he went in remission. And about a month ago, they told us it came back,” Hedin said.

His family’s been staying at the Ronald McDonald House even before the day’s event when he got a new port for chemotherapy put-in.

It’s the moments of levity — like during games with the players — that’s helping the family push onward.

“He’s a trooper. I couldn’t take it, you know? I’m 42, and for him being 7, he takes these things like it’s water off a duck’s back,” Hedin said.

Jaxson and the other children certainly impressed Valdes-Scantling and Moore, too.

“That’s what I’m saying. He’s real competitive, man. I mean, we go out and play this game on Sundays, and that’s when we can compete. But he’s competing every single day of life,” Valdes-Scantling said when asked about Jaxson.

“It just makes me like proud to see a kid like this being able to overcome so much adversity. A true role model.”

Once again, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City will be a part of Red Fridays, selling flags at select Mcdonald’s locations so fans can cheer on the Chiefs while also supporting the work of the charity. Those flags will go on sale Friday. The minimum donation to receive a flag is $5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
State
Arizona State
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Webb City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
KSN News

Former Abilene, K-State football player named team captain for NFL team

CHICAGO, Ill. (KSNW) — Former Kansas State and Abilene High School offensive lineman Cody Whitehair was named a team captain of the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. The NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, and many teams are naming their team captains. First-year head coach named Whitehair, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Robert […]
ABILENE, KS
KSN News

Texas woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, of Brownsville, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing, and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica, where they were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KSN News

Police release name of man killed Sunday in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a man whose body was found in south Wichita Sunday was 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. They are still investigating his death. Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to an alley in the 1800 block of S. Spruce after someone reported finding a body. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Friday#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Ronald Mcdonald House#Wdaf Tv
KSN News

Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Evergy warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers.’ Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Body found in SE Kansas leads to homicide investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation. According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had […]
ARCADIA, KS
KSN News

KBI: Wamego man arrested for fentanyl overdose death

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A Wamego man has been arrested in connection to the apparent overdose death of a 21-year-old man. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), in September of 2021, the Wamego Police Department investigated the death of Jayson Ebert at a home in Wamego. Ebert died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. On […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy