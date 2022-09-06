ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Ballet Association Brings KYIV CITY BALLET to New Orleans October 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) launches its 2022-23 season of dance on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. with the US premiere tour of Kyiv City Ballet at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. NOBA’s curation of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating and awe-inspiring dance offerings represent the best and brightest of what the dance world has to offer today.
Influenced by the international style of her native city, Bangalore, and the history of her adopted hometown, New Orleans, interior designer Nomita Joshi-Gupta brings a fresh, worldly perspective to her design work and to her textile emporium, Spruce. 1. Weekly Tradition. Sunday is my day to cuddle up on the...
‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons

NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
Loving Our Community As Louisiana (LOCALS’) Festival Sept. 10

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Shaggadelic and Raw Revolution, Russell Batiste and Friends, Wynton, Vegas Cola, Mykia Jovan, and Sporty’s Brass Band are just some of the musical acts set to perform at the Loving Our Community As Louisiana (LOCALS’) Festival, Saturday, September 10th at Louis Armstrong Park, 901 Rampart St. in New Orleans, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free to the general public. More event details are available at localsfestnola.com.
Stylish Specs

Caddis, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company selling “eye appliances” (aka readers) is on a mission to live in the present moment and to rally against the fear of aging. To that end, the company offers high-design, blue light-blocking readers that not only help you see, but also look great in the process. After a trip to New Orleans with a photo shoot at the Hotel Saint Vincent, founder and designer Tim Parr created a new frame style to honor the Crescent City. The Nola readers ($129) feature a vintage, square custom metal frame design for a clean, classic aesthetic. The top brow bar is even engraved with the coordinates of the French Quarter (29° 57’ 26” N 90° 03’ 54” W). The custom temple tips adjust to fit a wide range of head sizes as a nod to the diversity of the city itself. Available exclusively at By George New Orleans, 1507 Magazine St., saintvincentnola.com.
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
Fundraising for a Cause Oct. 9 at BK House & Gardens

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Back by popular demand, the Historic BK House & Gardens is again hosting a festive evening affair that brings together French Quarter neighbors, donors and community supporters who are committed to maintaining this significant cultural treasure. The second annual Soirée in the Vieux Carré...
Fall Basics

Call me basic, but autumn continues to hold first place for me as a favorite season. When fall hits the cooler temperatures and seasonal scents are irresistible, it’s second only to spring in my book. The weather is not too cold, but chilly enough — especially in the evening — for cozy clothing and comfy pursuits. After a hotter-than-hot New Orleans summer, there’s little I can think of that’s more inviting and invigorating than being comfortable outside for walks, a porch sit, time spent in the garden, dining al fresco or perhaps even a picnic.
Grandparents Day at Audubon Zoo

Celebrate the grandparent in your life by attending Grandparents Day at Audubon Zoo Presented by United Healthcare and DePaul Community Health Centers in Partnership with Sesame Workshop!. This event honors grandparents with family-friendly activities, live entertainment by Gina Brown, and the Ascension (DePaul) mobile health unit. Learn more here: https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/grandparents-day.
Tales of the Mocktail

My favorite way to welcome house- and dinner guests is to surprise them with cocktail hour or, depending on what time they arrive, a Bloody Mary or mimosa welcome hour. New Orleans is, after all, such a welcoming place, so a welcome reception is one of the best ways to set the tone for the friendliness and hospitality to come. Earlier this year, we had houseguests that are non-drinkers, so instead of champagne, French 75s or some other alcohol-driven drink, I filled a chic little drink bucket with ice and various non-alcoholic and dealcoholized options. As the sober and sober curious movement gains momentum — and folks with the usual reasons for not wanting to drink become more familiar with non-alcoholic options — I have a feeling we are all going to see a lot more people opting for no- and low-ABV options. It’s possible that you’ve seen many of them on restaurant and bar menus around the city or at events. Offering a choice of both things that mimic their spiked counterparts, as well as picks that aren’t trying to be like anything else, is a good way to cover your bases, no matter why someone is abstaining. If you aren’t hiring a bartender, keeping these drinks in a separate drink bin or cooler marked “Non-Alcoholic” is a good way to keep anyone from getting mixed up.
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
Effervescence Named One of 10 Best Champagne Bars in U.S.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of the 13th annual global Champagne Day coming up on October 28, the Champagne Bureau, USA recently released its list of the top 10 bars and restaurants in the U.S. for enjoying Champagne, and Effervescence in New Orleans made the list!. More...
Animal Rescue New Orleans Launches Capital Campaign to Raise Funds for a New Shelter Building

HARAHAN, La (press release) – Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO), a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, announces “Almost Home,” a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate a new facility. The new building will realize ARNO’s mission to provide more life-saving resources for homeless cats and dogs and further assist in-need community members and their pets in the Greater New Orleans area.
National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
New Build of the Year

One of the things that we thought was that the new should feel new and the old should feel old,” says the owner of a 19th-century Creole center hall cottage with a striking modern addition. Working with likeminded architect Tracie Ashe of the award-winning StudioWTA architecture firm, the owner and his partner adhered to that philosophy with stunning success. The result is a house that thoughtfully combines the classic, sturdy bones of another era with a new volume that speaks to contemporary design and incorporates state-of-the-art materials.
