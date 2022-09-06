ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
TripAdvisor Blog

5 romantic getaways in Michigan

The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Richardi Park Beach advisory extended again due to E. coli

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has again extended a partial body contact advisory for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. The beach has been under this advisory since August 24, HDNW said. A water sample collected Tuesday showed an E. coli level of 506.3 per...
BELLAIRE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Fall raspberries are ripening in time for U-Pick due to warm days and cool nights

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Summer is known for its fresh fruit and U-Pick season. One farm in Antrim County is growing berries just in time for fall. "Things are going so well. The weather is absolutely perfect for growing raspberries. I've got a huge crop up and coming. These guys they're sizing up and they're gonna put color over the next few days," said Jack King, owner of King Orchards.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emmet County, MI
State
Michigan State
Emmet County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Char-Em introduces Future Educator Academy for students

CHARLEVOIX & EMMET COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new program from the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District (Char-Em) aims to introduce high school students to the field of education. The Future Educator Academy is one of a number of programs run by the Career and Technical Education Team at Char-Em. The...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Businesses reteach job skills to those who've suffered brain injuries

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A couple in Otsego County is running two businesses to reteach job skills to those who have suffered from a traumatic brain injury. Corey and Sarah Pranger own a rehabilitation company called Beacon Therapies, Inc., that works with people who have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord St. Mary starts Week 3 with shutout win over Forest Area

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- Week 3 of the high school football season got started a little early this week with a Ski Valley match-up under the lights. Gaylord St. Mary went on the road to play Forest Area and the Snowbirds picked up a 52-0 win on the road. The...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Space#Furniture#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wpbn#Michigan Trails#The Founders Terrace
UpNorthLive.com

Bellaire cancels high school football season due to lack of numbers

ANTRIM COUNTY -- The Bellaire high school football program is looking ahead to next season after deciding to cancel this season due to lack of numbers. The 8-player program noticed in the first week of practices that they only had a few more numbers out than necessary to take the field and made the decision with a majority of them sophomores that the team would cancel the 2022 season.
BELLAIRE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy