Read full article on original website
Related
TripAdvisor Blog
5 romantic getaways in Michigan
The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
UpNorthLive.com
Richardi Park Beach advisory extended again due to E. coli
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has again extended a partial body contact advisory for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. The beach has been under this advisory since August 24, HDNW said. A water sample collected Tuesday showed an E. coli level of 506.3 per...
UpNorthLive.com
Fall raspberries are ripening in time for U-Pick due to warm days and cool nights
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Summer is known for its fresh fruit and U-Pick season. One farm in Antrim County is growing berries just in time for fall. "Things are going so well. The weather is absolutely perfect for growing raspberries. I've got a huge crop up and coming. These guys they're sizing up and they're gonna put color over the next few days," said Jack King, owner of King Orchards.
More women Dems are running in northern Michigan
Is it a sign the landscape is changing?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
UpNorthLive.com
Char-Em introduces Future Educator Academy for students
CHARLEVOIX & EMMET COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new program from the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District (Char-Em) aims to introduce high school students to the field of education. The Future Educator Academy is one of a number of programs run by the Career and Technical Education Team at Char-Em. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Businesses reteach job skills to those who've suffered brain injuries
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A couple in Otsego County is running two businesses to reteach job skills to those who have suffered from a traumatic brain injury. Corey and Sarah Pranger own a rehabilitation company called Beacon Therapies, Inc., that works with people who have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord St. Mary starts Week 3 with shutout win over Forest Area
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- Week 3 of the high school football season got started a little early this week with a Ski Valley match-up under the lights. Gaylord St. Mary went on the road to play Forest Area and the Snowbirds picked up a 52-0 win on the road. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Bellaire cancels high school football season due to lack of numbers
ANTRIM COUNTY -- The Bellaire high school football program is looking ahead to next season after deciding to cancel this season due to lack of numbers. The 8-player program noticed in the first week of practices that they only had a few more numbers out than necessary to take the field and made the decision with a majority of them sophomores that the team would cancel the 2022 season.
Comments / 0