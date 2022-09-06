ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Old Dominion vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Old Dominion vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Old Dominion (1-0), East Carolina (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans

Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Football
piratemedia1.com

What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?

As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Uptown Greenville hosted annual Freeboot Friday

Uptown Greenville hosted its first Freeboot Friday event of the season on Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Five Point Plaza parking lot to hype up East Carolina University students and Greenville community members for the upcoming football game against NC State by featuring music, games and food. Freeboot...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rants#Pirate#American Football#East Carolinian#Frats#State
piratemedia1.com

ECU soccer prepares for possible fifth consecutive shutout

The East Carolina University soccer team (3-2-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) prepares to compete against George Mason University (1-3-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. in Fairfax, Virginia, at the George Mason Stadium. Mason and East Carolina have a short three-game history from 2014 through 2018. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning this weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off on Friday and runs through Saturday. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

‘Fair Courts NC’ event to be held Thursday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts. Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Washingtonian.com

Celebrate Ava Gardner’s 100th in Her Hometown This October

The Ava Gardner Museum hosts an annual festival in honor of the legendary actress, fashion icon, and humanitarian Ava Gardner, a North Carolina native who grew up just 7-miles east of Smithfield, NC. This year’s festival, scheduled for October 7-9, kicks off Ava’s 100th Centennial Celebration and will include a multitude of exciting events, as the museum unveils new exhibits, conducts heritage tours, hosts film screenings, and more.
SMITHFIELD, NC
neusenews.com

Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday

The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

40 years has passed since National Spinning fire

Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
NEW BERN, NC
piratemedia1.com

Jenkins Fine Arts Center exhibits mid-20th century art pieces

The Jenkins Arts Center is featuring a new exhibit called “Old Korea: From the Eyes of Four Western Artists,” from Aug. 26 to Oct. 1 to promote diversity and invoke conversations about stereotypical perspectives in four different galleries in Greenville, North Carolina. The art pieces are split up...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Man confesses to store robbery after arrest in Greenville

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in last week’s robbery where a store clerk was injured. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police for some robberies there. The sheriff said the Fountain man confessed to the armed robbery after being interviewed by authorities.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy