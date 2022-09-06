Read full article on original website
Here's why QB Alex Flinn took a snap on Saturday, instead of Mason Garcia
East Carolina backup quarterbacks Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn both warmed up when starter Holton Ahlers went down with a shoulder injury in this past Saturday’s 21-20 loss to 13th-ranked NC State. Shortly after a few tosses, Garcia buckled his chin strap and appeared to be heading to the offensive huddle as Ahlers exited the game.
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
Old Dominion vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
Old Dominion vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Old Dominion (1-0), East Carolina (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
carolinacoastonline.com
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans
Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
piratemedia1.com
ECU Athletics announce changes to Dowdy-Ficklen, concessions following NC State game
In an email sent out on Sept. 7 by Aramark Collegiate, Hospitality Regional Vice President Matt Rogers announced that changes will be made in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium for the football game against Old Dominion University on Sept. 10. “We are fully committed to delivering the best fan experience for East...
piratemedia1.com
Uptown Greenville hosted annual Freeboot Friday
Uptown Greenville hosted its first Freeboot Friday event of the season on Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Five Point Plaza parking lot to hype up East Carolina University students and Greenville community members for the upcoming football game against NC State by featuring music, games and food. Freeboot...
piratemedia1.com
ECU soccer prepares for possible fifth consecutive shutout
The East Carolina University soccer team (3-2-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) prepares to compete against George Mason University (1-3-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. in Fairfax, Virginia, at the George Mason Stadium. Mason and East Carolina have a short three-game history from 2014 through 2018. The...
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning this weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off on Friday and runs through Saturday. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
WITN
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
‘Fair Courts NC’ event to be held Thursday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts. Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature […]
Washingtonian.com
Celebrate Ava Gardner’s 100th in Her Hometown This October
The Ava Gardner Museum hosts an annual festival in honor of the legendary actress, fashion icon, and humanitarian Ava Gardner, a North Carolina native who grew up just 7-miles east of Smithfield, NC. This year’s festival, scheduled for October 7-9, kicks off Ava’s 100th Centennial Celebration and will include a multitude of exciting events, as the museum unveils new exhibits, conducts heritage tours, hosts film screenings, and more.
neusenews.com
Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday
The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
thewashingtondailynews.com
40 years has passed since National Spinning fire
Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
WITN
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
WITN
Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
piratemedia1.com
Jenkins Fine Arts Center exhibits mid-20th century art pieces
The Jenkins Arts Center is featuring a new exhibit called “Old Korea: From the Eyes of Four Western Artists,” from Aug. 26 to Oct. 1 to promote diversity and invoke conversations about stereotypical perspectives in four different galleries in Greenville, North Carolina. The art pieces are split up...
WITN
SHERIFF: Man confesses to store robbery after arrest in Greenville
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in last week’s robbery where a store clerk was injured. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police for some robberies there. The sheriff said the Fountain man confessed to the armed robbery after being interviewed by authorities.
