5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP

In a new ​Architectural Digest​ home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
The Glam Room Is Ready For Its Close-Up

The dream of playing dress-up can be tough to shake. But for professionals whose elaborate grooming routine is part and parcel of a career—think movie stars, TV and YouTube personalities, models, and even the upper echelon of TikTokers—having a dedicated space at home for prepping and primping can be as practical as a home office is to a marketing exec. For them, a new amenity is on the rise: the glam room.
Step Inside 6 Midcentury-Modern Homes in California That Are Undeniably Enviable

Palm trees and Pacific Ocean views aside, California’s spectacular midcentury-modern homes are one of its most memorable sights. Even though the style cropped up all over the U.S. during the middle part of the 20th century, the design vernacular’s emphasis on indoor-outdoor living has always been particularly well-suited to the Southern California climate. Today, the abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows and use of natural materials—like wood paneling and stone fireplaces often seen in such houses—continue to resonate. Below, we’ve selected some of the best midcentury-modern homes to be featured by AD in recent years. As you’ll soon find, each one displays a fresh contemporary take on a now classic style.
Step Inside 7 Craftsman Homes That Are All About Cozy Grandness

Craftsman homes may have first gained popularity on the West Coast at the beginning of the 20th century, but today the thoughtful style is popular throughout the United States. That’s understandable, considering that the aesthetic’s emphasis on detailed millwork, picture windows, and fireplaces continues to feel impressive yet cozy. Below, we’ve chosen a series of our favorite Craftsman homes to be featured by AD. From Florida to Minneapolis, all seven houses are somehow snug yet grand.
Jeff Bezos’s Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate

It’s official. Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, has just donated $55 million worth of Beverly Hills property to the California Community Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization dedicated to the “systemic solutions addressing the most pressing issues facing Los Angeles County”. Although a formal announcement of the gift was made in August, recent property records have just certified the transaction, reports Dirt.com.
Why Are We Yearning for ’70s Decor Again?

It can’t be a coincidence: rising interest rates, worries about inflation and the price of gas, and the triumphant return of the disco ball and the blob sofa all in the same year? Could it be that midcentury-modern style has decided to take a much-needed rest? Avant-garde Italian furniture from the 1970s, smoked glass, conversation pits, earthy colors, and wall-to-wall carpeting all appear to be back with gusto.
October 2022 Editor’s Letter

Who says you can’t go home again? AD has been documenting interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s enviable residences for a decade now, starting with Berkus’s chic Greenwich Village bachelor apartment (November 2012) and the lower Fifth Avenue duplex (October 2015) in which the pair started their life together, then later crossing the country to capture their romantic, expansive Hancock Park villa as they settled into parenthood (January 2018). The L.A. interlude was followed by a return to New York City and a beautifully renovated 1899 town house (May 2020).
Remembering Robert Kime, the Esteemed British Decorator and AD100 Hall of Famer

Given the Instagram outpouring of grief and disbelief last week upon news of the death of British interior decorator and AD100 Hall of Famer Robert Kime, aged 76, it’s fairly clear that he was worshiped—not too strong a word, methinks—by the world’s top talents, many of whom could be considered competitors. Some of the encomiums they posted were: hero, genius, master, teacher, legendary, inspiration, remarkable, great, and esteemed. To many, his London shop is a shrine, and his products, from antiques to fabrics to wallpapers and more, are nonpareil and aesthetically essential.
See Farrow & Ball’s 11 New Paint Colors—And Which Hues Are Being Retired

While paint competitors pick trending colors from their existing palette each year like clockwork, Farrow & Ball does things a little differently. Over the years, the storied British paint and wallpaper brand (and former Saturday Night Live musing) has introduced new shades into its carefully selected, 132-color core palette at its own pace, filtering the zeitgeist through the keen aesthetic sensibilities of Charlotte Cosby, the company’s head of creative, and Joa Studholme, the brand’s dedicated color curator.
Step Inside a Radically Reimagined San Francisco Stunner

One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small. If houses came with a soundtrack, the groove for this historic San Francisco manse would surely be psychedelic. Radically reimagined by AD100 designer Nicole Hollis, the mind-bending abode pays tribute to the city’s progressive cultural legacy as well as the audacious tastes of Hollis’s clients. “It’s Grateful Dead meets Burning Man meets Marrakech meets Victorian posh, with a generous dose of contemporary design and art,” Hollis says, tracing the elaborate web of influences that converge in this hallucinatory vision of modern hippie-luxe. “I wanted to bring rock and roll into the life of the house, not just as an applied gloss but as part of its DNA,” she adds.
A Mysterious Billionaire Might Save New York’s Iconic Central Park Boathouse

Whether you’ve been to New York City or not, you probably recognize the Loeb Boathouse. An iconic restaurant sitting on the bank of Central Park Lake in Manhattan, the establishment has been featured in a slew of New York–based films like When Harry Met Sally, 27 Dresses, The Manchurian Candidate, and Enchanted. It’s a place many know and love, and resulted in a wave of disappointment when it was announced in July that the establishment’s current operator, Dean Poll, had plans to close the space in October, citing costs as the driving factor.
19 Beautiful Rooms With Mosaic Tile in the AD Archive

The disco ball is well on its way to making a comeback, and if its reemergence in interiors proves anything, it’s the magic of mosaic tile. But why stick to a single sphere of tiled goodness when you can introduce mirrored or colored glass to just about any surface? Whether you’re looking to add color to an outdoor living space or texture to an otherwise humdrum bathroom, mosaic can easily step in to transform a space into something dynamic, dramatic, and full of sparkle. Below, we take a look at 19 rooms from the AD archive that utilize mosaic to its full potential.
Van Cleef & Arpels Reimagines the Solar System for Its Dazzling Galaxy of Bespoke Objects

Through the ages, nothing has captured our imagination quite like the cosmos. Galileo, Copernicus, Bowie, Madonna—some of the sharpest minds in history have focused their gaze on the skies, enriching our appreciation of the universe. And today, Van Cleef & Arpels is continuing in that starry-eyed tradition. On the heels of its astronomy-themed 2021 high jewelry collection, the luxury house has unveiled the Planétarium automaton: a one-of-a-kind kinetic treasure depicting the planets, sun, and moon.
