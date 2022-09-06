ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

Jensen ad seeks to move past abortion issue

MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Scott Jensen asserts the outcome of the Minnesota governor's race shouldn't be determined by the abortion debate in a state where women still have the legal right to choose that option. That's why the Chaska Republican devoted his first major campaign ad buy to reminding voters...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota schools open amid political debate

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz and members of his education team greeted children as they arrived Tuesday at Zanewood Elementary in Brooklyn Park, a community school in the Osseo district. "Standing right there is Minnesota’s future. It is beautiful. It’s diverse. It’s energetic. It’s hopeful. It’s inclusive," Walz told...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Fall Color Report is off and running

Saying goodbye to a Minnesota summer is a bittersweet exercise, as it means carefree lake days are in the rear view mirror... but weeks of beauty that come with the change to fall lay ahead. Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are back this year to provide the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Experts share simple actions to help birds during fall migration

ST PAUL, Minn. — While some birds will stick around Minnesota this winter, most are already heading south. From mid-August to late November, those who migrate travel on what's called a flyway, which is essentially an invisible highway in the sky. Like people on a road trip, they take breaks along the way. Only instead of a hotel, their rest stop is usually someone's front or backyard.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after person shot Saturday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Hospitals call strike unlawful, nurses union responds

But some Minnesota hospitals are now calling the potential strike "unlawful" and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital executives say the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice to strike, but that it didn't file a 30-day notice with the state's Bureau of Mediation Services.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

HEAT aggressive driving patrols extended through December

ST PAUL, Minn. — Pointing to a reduction in traffic fatalities and an uptick in stops for dangerous driving infractions, the Minnesota State Patrol is extending its HEAT (Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic) program through the end of 2022. The announcement means motorists across Minnesota will continue to see...
SAINT PAUL, MN
