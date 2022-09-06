Read full article on original website
Jensen ad seeks to move past abortion issue
MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Scott Jensen asserts the outcome of the Minnesota governor's race shouldn't be determined by the abortion debate in a state where women still have the legal right to choose that option. That's why the Chaska Republican devoted his first major campaign ad buy to reminding voters...
Minnesota schools open amid political debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz and members of his education team greeted children as they arrived Tuesday at Zanewood Elementary in Brooklyn Park, a community school in the Osseo district. "Standing right there is Minnesota’s future. It is beautiful. It’s diverse. It’s energetic. It’s hopeful. It’s inclusive," Walz told...
Minnesota Fall Color Report is off and running
Saying goodbye to a Minnesota summer is a bittersweet exercise, as it means carefree lake days are in the rear view mirror... but weeks of beauty that come with the change to fall lay ahead. Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are back this year to provide the...
KARE 11 Investigates: Eight-month delay to test new rape kits
ST PAUL, Minn. — Why is it taking so long for my sexual assault kit to be tested?. That question is one victim survivors of rape are asking advocates across the state says Jude Foster with the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA). “They want answers,” Foster said. “They...
For many, working the State Fair is a summer tradition
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — Labor Day marks the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. "When it gets to the 12th day, you have such mixed feelings because you're tired but you're really going to miss it," Lori Ribar said. Ribar is celebrating her 50th year at the fair.
Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
Gov. Walz highlights public safety initiatives on University of Minnesota campus
MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made a stop Wednesday morning at the University of Minnesota to highlight public safety initiatives on campus. This comes as students and families express concern about a spike in crime near campus recently. While on campus, Walz and Flanagan...
Experts share simple actions to help birds during fall migration
ST PAUL, Minn. — While some birds will stick around Minnesota this winter, most are already heading south. From mid-August to late November, those who migrate travel on what's called a flyway, which is essentially an invisible highway in the sky. Like people on a road trip, they take breaks along the way. Only instead of a hotel, their rest stop is usually someone's front or backyard.
St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
Students in Minnesota return to school as districts adjust to staff shortages
MINNEAPOLIS — In Minnesota, Labor Day weekend always feels like a "last hurrah" for thousands of students, as they prepare to return to the classroom Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. Deb Henton, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, knows this feeling of nervous excitement...
After long COVID left her legally blind, St. Paul woman finds strength in numbers
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Around this time last year, Laura Sosalla was training for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. The St. Paul woman was also dealing with vision loss associated with long COVID, something that continues to this day. "I do feel like people with long COVID or debilitating...
August jobs numbers are lower than July, but economists say jobs market is still strong
MINNEAPOLIS — As we head into this Labor Day weekend, let's talk about our labor market. The newest jobs numbers came out Friday, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August. That number is quite a bit lower than the...
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
Anonymous donor gives $3 million to help local nonprofit address youth mental health crisis
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the biggest providers of outpatient mental health support for children in the Twin Cities has just received one of the biggest donations in its 137-year history. The Washburn Center for Children received a $3 million gift from an anonymous donor with no strings attached. "The...
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after person shot Saturday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
Hospitals call strike unlawful, nurses union responds
But some Minnesota hospitals are now calling the potential strike "unlawful" and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. The hospital executives say the Minnesota Nurses Association gave the required 10-day notice to strike, but that it didn't file a 30-day notice with the state's Bureau of Mediation Services.
From heart transplant patient to vascular device engineer, Minnesota woman pays it forward
MINNEAPOLIS — Sept. 7 might not hold a lot of significance to the average person, but for Mackenzie Tannhauser, it marks a life-changing anniversary that she is forever grateful for. It's also an anniversary that she celebrates every single day. "That was the day that I got a second...
HEAT aggressive driving patrols extended through December
ST PAUL, Minn. — Pointing to a reduction in traffic fatalities and an uptick in stops for dangerous driving infractions, the Minnesota State Patrol is extending its HEAT (Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic) program through the end of 2022. The announcement means motorists across Minnesota will continue to see...
James J. Hill and St. Paul's involvement in the first Labor Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — For many Americans, Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, and a day to relax with some time away from work. So how did workers win a day from themselves, and how was James J. Hill involved? It all had to do with the railroads, and laborers saying "enough is enough."
