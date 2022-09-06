Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Driver suffers fatal injuries from crash in Levy County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a box truck was traveling north on County Road 345 earlier today when a Buick SUV traveling north on US 27 Alt collided with the semi-truck at the intersection of CR-345 and US 27. FHP says, the driver of the Buick is a 71-year-old male...
WCJB
News4Jax.com
WCJB
Putnam County crash leads to detours and road block
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Putnam County may have a detour in their commute. U.S. 17 and State Road 207 are blocked after a crash with fuel leakage. First responders are working on these roads to clean up the leak. They ask drivers to use alternate routes if you’re...
WCJB
FHP completes investigation into school bus vs. semi-truck crash that injured 5 children
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Criminal charges are pending following an investigation into a crash involving a school bus filled with children and a semi-truck according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. State troopers have completed their investigation into the March 30, 2022 crash. Troopers have yet to release details on who...
ocala-news.com
Emergency repairs to cause temporary lane closures on SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, through today. The City of Ocala’s subcontractor, Marion Rock, Inc., is currently doing emergency repairs to the force main at the intersection of SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street. The...
Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he
Citrus County Chronicle
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson man dies in Chiefland collision
A Bronson man died on Tuesday morning when a truck pulled out in front of his vehicle on US 27 in Chiefland. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 61-year-old High Springs man driving a Freightliner box truck northbound on County Road 345 at 11:30 a.m. when he pulled out onto US 27 in front of a Buick SUV. A 71-year-old Bronson man was driving the SUV northbound on US 27 and collided with the Freightliner.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes after Florida couple shot at while driving in Eustis
Witnesses said a car crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday along S. Bay St. in Eustis. Two people exited with injuries that those witness said appeared to be from gunshots.
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City man dies in motorcycle vs. pickup crash
A 23-year-old man died on Monday afternoon after colliding with a pickup that turned in front of his motorcycle on SW King Street in Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 57-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup and trailer east on SW King Street at 5:10 p.m. when he turned left onto Dyal Avenue.
News4Jax.com
Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
mycbs4.com
Road safety improvements in Alachua County
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to begin working on U.S 41 (State Road 45) this week. Some of the improvements are milling, resurfacing, lighting, and highway signage. FDOT says they also plan to add a right turning lane at Oak View Middle School onto Southwest 15th Avenue in...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
Troopers said Mercedes overturned several times as driver was ejected in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called just after 2:40 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 17 and Butler Drive. Troopers said in a briefing that the driver of a red Mercedes was southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the car crossed over the median and traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report
Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Car hits, kills cyclist in Otter Creek
A car struck and killed a Gainesville woman riding a bicycle along State Road 24 in Otter Creek on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 31-year-old High Springs man was driving a 2013 BMW sedan east along State Road 24 near SW 3rd Street around 4:40 a.m. when he collided with a 63-year-old Gainesville woman riding a bicycle east on SR 24.
