Micanopy, FL

mycbs4.com

Driver suffers fatal injuries from crash in Levy County

The Florida Highway Patrol says a box truck was traveling north on County Road 345 earlier today when a Buick SUV traveling north on US 27 Alt collided with the semi-truck at the intersection of CR-345 and US 27. FHP says, the driver of the Buick is a 71-year-old male...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday. Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.
BRONSON, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling west on SW King Street, heading toward the intersection of Dyal Avenue. A 57-year-old pickup truck driver was driving in the opposite direction when...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Putnam County crash leads to detours and road block

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Putnam County may have a detour in their commute. U.S. 17 and State Road 207 are blocked after a crash with fuel leakage. First responders are working on these roads to clean up the leak. They ask drivers to use alternate routes if you’re...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash

  CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bicyclist struck and killed in Otter Creek

OTTER CREEK — A woman was killed after she was hit from behind while riding her bicycle early Saturday morning in Otter Creek. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the woman, who was identified as being 63 years old and of Gainesville, was traveling east on State Road 24 on a black-colored bike at 4:40 a.m.
OTTER CREEK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson man dies in Chiefland collision

A Bronson man died on Tuesday morning when a truck pulled out in front of his vehicle on US 27 in Chiefland. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 61-year-old High Springs man driving a Freightliner box truck northbound on County Road 345 at 11:30 a.m. when he pulled out onto US 27 in front of a Buick SUV. A 71-year-old Bronson man was driving the SUV northbound on US 27 and collided with the Freightliner.
CHIEFLAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition

SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City man dies in motorcycle vs. pickup crash

A 23-year-old man died on Monday afternoon after colliding with a pickup that turned in front of his motorcycle on SW King Street in Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 57-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup and trailer east on SW King Street at 5:10 p.m. when he turned left onto Dyal Avenue.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Road safety improvements in Alachua County

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to begin working on U.S 41 (State Road 45) this week. Some of the improvements are milling, resurfacing, lighting, and highway signage. FDOT says they also plan to add a right turning lane at Oak View Middle School onto Southwest 15th Avenue in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report

Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Car hits, kills cyclist in Otter Creek

A car struck and killed a Gainesville woman riding a bicycle along State Road 24 in Otter Creek on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 31-year-old High Springs man was driving a 2013 BMW sedan east along State Road 24 near SW 3rd Street around 4:40 a.m. when he collided with a 63-year-old Gainesville woman riding a bicycle east on SR 24.
OTTER CREEK, FL

