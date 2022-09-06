ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, ME

Vinny207
4d ago

Sadly this will continue to be an issue as long as China keeps making it and shipping it to Mexico where it can easily be smuggled across the wide open southern U.S. border.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people have died in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

'Stop killing us' rally to protest prison deaths held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Incarceration and civil liberty advocates gathered at Capitol Park in Augusta Saturday for a "Stop Killing Us" rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons, including the nine who have died this year. Protesters called on those with mental health and substance abuse issues...
AUGUSTA, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools

We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

275 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 275 new cases of the virus. Two residents from Waldo, and one resident each from Kennebec and Cumberland died with the virus. The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday. 21...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine 12-year-old charged with terrorizing after wall threat

BANGOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine charged a middle schooler with terrorizing after they found a threat of violence on the wall of a school in Bangor. The message appeared on the wall of Bangor Regional Program, a school in the district, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police charged a 12-year-old on Wednesday as a result of the vandalism.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man charged with reckless conduct after fight with roommate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is in custody after police say he pulled out a handgun during a fight with his roommate and fired a shot within their apartment. 35-year-old Fox Moloney has been charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. Police...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Meet Baxter and Hero Pups

Maine Department of Public Safety which oversees the public safety bureaus in the state of Maine added a very cute and furry member to their team this week. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that has joined the Department of Public Safety. Baxter will be a part of the dispatch team and he is going to become Maine's first comfort dog for emergency communication centers in the towns of Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton.
HOULTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A

ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor

An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
mainepublic.org

At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine

COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Drivers injured following head on crash

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police reported to Norridgewock Road at 8:42 p.m. for two vehicle head on collisions with injuries. Police reportedly found three injured individuals upon arriving at the scene of the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, including one passenger, Elizabeth Chamberlain, 67 and later released.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WGME

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
