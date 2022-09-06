Read full article on original website
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
IGN
Introductory Quests
The opening hours of Disney Dreamlight Valley serve as a tutorial, introducing you to the various gameplay mechanics that you'll be using throughout your magical journey. There are a tailored set of Quests to begin you on this adventure, and this page acts as a hub for them to ensure you can make it through the basics to get to the real meat of the game.
IGN
The Best Little Games I Played at Gamescom 2022
The IGN crew played a lot of games at Gamescom 2022. A lot of those were through dedicated appointments to write big previews of some of the most anticipated games out there. But my personal favorite bit of every conference is wandering down to the indie floors and seeing what gems are coming up that may not be getting the same mainstream attention, usually because their teams and budgets are much smaller.
IGN
The 10 Best Fighting Games
Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
IGN
When Is the Next Wipe?
A wipe is a restarting point in Escape from Tarkov. This is something that happens from time to time in the game and has a permanent effect on all the players on every server. However, knowing when this is going to take place is uncertain and it can be problematic for your character.
Tower of Fantasy is an anime-style MMO set on a stunning post-apocalyptic world
MMOs always come bearing a lot of promises - endless adventures in an ever-evolving shared world, friendships and rivalries with other players and guilds, and the freedom to play in a way that suits you. But while the best games in the genre know how to keep those promises, their extraordinary scale and ambition often comes at the cost of looking all that good.
IGN
Multiversus Patch 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a brand new character in Gizmo, reworks to the hitbox and projectile mechanics in-game, and much more. A pre-release version of the patch notes was briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
IGN
Friendship Tasks
There are 10 Friendship tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Friendship tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Village Tasks
There are 10 Village tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering two to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Village tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Ridgeline Games, Marcus Lehto's New Studio, Will Develop Battlefield Narrative Campaign
New studio Ridgeline Games, which is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, has been established to create a new narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, according to a press release from Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has also confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who's been with the franchise since...
IGN
Tips and Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks, and strategies you need to succeed in Splatoon 3. This page includes tips for all of Splatoon's major multiplayer modes, including general tips, Turf War, Ranked Modes, and Salmon Run. Tips and Tricks Sections. General Tips. Since Splatoon 3 will encourage you to play...
Best upcoming video games for October
October is usually the time for scary movies, trick or treating and partying with friends, but you can also fit time for video games in there as well. Knowing the best releases will save you both time and money, especially in this economy. Hey SoCal is here with the best...
IGN
How to Play Splatoon 3 with Friends
It took until the third installment of Nintendo’s newest franchise, but Splatoon 3 finally makes teaming up and playing with friends less complicated!?! This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide takes you through the different ways you can play Splatoon 3 multiplayer with your friends. The first half will cover online multiplayer, and in the last half, we’ll describe how multiplayer works with LAN. Though it is not available at the time of the game’s launch, Tableturf matches gain multiplayer features in a future update.
The best racing games on Android in 2022
In many ways, Android phones are perfect for racing games. Controls are simple and suited to the touchscreen, and you can often pretend your phone is a steering wheel as you race. Racing games are also particularly suited for controllers, so grab one of the best Android controllers if you're about to play some Asphalt 9.
Polygon
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters
If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
Into the Radius preview: A janky but atmospheric survival shooter
Into the Radius is a tense, unnerving survival shooter. It suffers from some janky control issues, but still manages to be a treat for fans of the genre.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
The Plaza is the starting area of Disney Dreamlight Valley where you're introduced to the story and the first characters. Though this is a tutorial area, you'll still have plenty of things to explore, access to important shops, mining, and gardening. This is also where you'll unlock the castle too.
IGN
Lies of P
Lies of P - 31 Minutes of Gameplay (Gamescom Demo Part 1) Lies of P's director plays through the hot Soulslike's huge Gamescom gameplay demo. This 31-minute video is part 1 of that gameplay. Part 2 will be published on IGN on Monday.
IGN
Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022: Where to Watch, Start Time, What to Expect, and More
The long-awaited D23 Expo 2022 has finally arrived, and Day 1 of the event features panels of all kinds. One of the biggest attractions of the day has to be the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, which will take place later today. The event is confirmed to feature exciting reveals, announcements, trailers and more.
