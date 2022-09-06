ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
rigzone.com

Oil Futures Signal Death Cross

The last time this pattern was recognized was February 25th, 2020, which was followed by a plunge of 77 percent over the ensuing two-month period. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
investing.com

Crude Oil Tests Bottom Despite Bullish Backdrop

Brent and WTI spot prices are now lower than they were before the surprise from OPEC. The cartel yesterday surprised markets with a recommendation to cut oil production quotas by 100,000 BPD from October. The move is small but symbolic. It is the opposite of what the US president had...
srnnews.com

Oil slides to 7-mth low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday to their lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of more interest rate hikes spurred worries of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $1.08, or...
Markets Insider

As Russia vows to retaliate against oil price caps, a slate of geopolitical risks could send crude prices soaring — or bring it crashing down

Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Let's start with two key energy moves. First, as you may have heard, Russia cut the tap indefinitely for Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas flows. Russian President Vladimir Putin today blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the halt in operations, but said that gas flows could restart tomorrow, provided it gets the key turbines needed.
Fortune

Biden’s $270 billion semiconductor bill to battle China isn’t that big a deal, Goldman says. Unless there’s some kind of huge ‘international conflict’

The flashy new semiconductor bill may not do much to fix the global chip shortage, but there might be other big benefits in store for the U.S. Last month, President Joe Biden signed into law the much-awaited CHIPS Act, a package that will funnel more than $70 billion into the American semiconductor industry and set aside approximately $200 billion for further scientific and technological research.
freightwaves.com

How will the European energy crisis affect freight markets?

Volatility in European power markets stemming from EU and U.K. sanctions against Russian energy — imposed in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February — may soon cool off, but only after carving a slice out of the continent’s economy. On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister...
