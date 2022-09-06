Read full article on original website
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
US crude flows have seen an uptick in deliveries to Asia, Bloomberg data shows. Buyers in China, India and South Korea have scooped up more than 20 million barrels this month, per the report. The increase in American crude heading to Asia has dragged down spot premiums for Persian Gulf...
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
The last time this pattern was recognized was February 25th, 2020, which was followed by a plunge of 77 percent over the ensuing two-month period. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Russia doesn't want OPEC+ to cut oil output as it fears it'll lose leverage with its Asian buyers: report
Russia is opposed to any cut in oil output, the WSJ has reported as OPEC+ meets Monday to discuss supply. Moscow is worried a cut could weaken its hand in talks with Asian buyers, per the WSJ. Saudi Arabia floated the idea of production cuts last month, but analysts expect...
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Schlumberger sees North American oil activity growing faster than expected
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB.N) on Wednesday said North American oil and gas activity was growing at a faster pace than expected, as customers have largely shrugged off concerns about a looming recession.
OPEC agrees to cut production after oil price slump
OPEC said Monday it would reduce oil production next month, the cartel's first output cut since the depths of the pandemic, as it braces for a global economic slowdown to hit demand.
Crude Oil Tests Bottom Despite Bullish Backdrop
Brent and WTI spot prices are now lower than they were before the surprise from OPEC. The cartel yesterday surprised markets with a recommendation to cut oil production quotas by 100,000 BPD from October. The move is small but symbolic. It is the opposite of what the US president had...
Oil slides to fresh seven-month lows as selloff deepens
Oil prices dropped sharply on Wednesday, deepening a selloff that has already brought relief to drivers at the gas pump.
Oil slides to 7-mth low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday to their lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of more interest rate hikes spurred worries of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $1.08, or...
As Russia vows to retaliate against oil price caps, a slate of geopolitical risks could send crude prices soaring — or bring it crashing down
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Let's start with two key energy moves. First, as you may have heard, Russia cut the tap indefinitely for Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas flows. Russian President Vladimir Putin today blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the halt in operations, but said that gas flows could restart tomorrow, provided it gets the key turbines needed.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
Biden’s $270 billion semiconductor bill to battle China isn’t that big a deal, Goldman says. Unless there’s some kind of huge ‘international conflict’
The flashy new semiconductor bill may not do much to fix the global chip shortage, but there might be other big benefits in store for the U.S. Last month, President Joe Biden signed into law the much-awaited CHIPS Act, a package that will funnel more than $70 billion into the American semiconductor industry and set aside approximately $200 billion for further scientific and technological research.
U.S. Weekly Crude Inventories Near 9 Million Barrels, Highest Since April - EIA
Investing.com -- U.S. crude oil inventories had their highest weekly build since April, the Energy Information Administration said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report that indicated weakening demand for fuels with the winding down of the peak summer travel period. Crude oil inventories rose by 8.844 million last week, the...
Oil sinks as demand fears take steam out of OPEC-led rally
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concern returned about the prospect of more interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns weakening fuel demand, reversing a two-day rally on OPEC+'s first output target cut since 2020.
How will the European energy crisis affect freight markets?
Volatility in European power markets stemming from EU and U.K. sanctions against Russian energy — imposed in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February — may soon cool off, but only after carving a slice out of the continent’s economy. On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister...
