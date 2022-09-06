ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Fremont County

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxDgG_0hkayTsJ00

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. ( KXRM ) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.

After drifting off the road, the car collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the car, travelled through the engine compartment, and collided with the driver.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Texas, was pronounced dead on scene. The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.

The eastbound lane of Highway 50 was closed for about 5 hours while the scene was investigated and emergency repairs were made to the guardrail.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

State Patrol needs your help locating Fremont hit and run driver

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a crash that damaged a critical water supply of a Fremont County resident. The damaged water supply was critical for the resident’s pasture and garden, CSP said. CSP originally responded just before 9 a.m. […]
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Car crashes into two houses, causes structural damage

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews from Black Forest Fire Rescue and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) had to stabilize two houses after a car crashed into them Thursday morning. Black Forest Fire Rescue said the crash happened at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, when a car hit two separate homes. Black Forest said the homes had […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Howard, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Cañon City teen found safe

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/8/2022 9:03 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Jae has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Teen missing from Cañon City THURSDAY 9/8/2022 6:14 p.m. CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Iyah “Jae” Hassan was last seen at 4:15 p.m. near Sol Vista on South 9th […]
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

Serious crash causes major delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was seriously injured following a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting they received a call just after 3 p.m. for a crash on southbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, close to mile marker 122. CSP says first responders had to perform CPR on the driver, who was eventually taken to a Colorado Springs hospital by ambulance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Patrol#Guardrail#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KKTV

1 injured in northeast Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a person was shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday evening. “Anyone with information, video of the incident, or who is a witness to a portion of the investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000,” a lieutenant wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim taken to hospital after shooting near Barnes and Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that late Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man was shot in the area of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard. According to CSPD at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to Solar Ridge Drive near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard for a reported shooting. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KKTV

Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver district attorney charged a 31-year-old woman with child abuse resulting in death. According to the DA’s Office, Charlotte Chavez called 911 on Dec. 2, 2021 to reporter her one-year-old daughter, Betty, wasn’t breathing. Despite live-saving measures from staff at a hospital, Betty passed away. An autopsy report revealed that Betty died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. The autopsy also showed naloxone and acetaminophen were present in her system. Naloxone is a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Suspect of dealership burglary arrested by Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who burglarized a motorsports dealership was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) late Wednesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., Pueblo Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza located at 4106 Outlook Blvd. for a Burglary in Progress. The suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing Monument 17-year-old found safe

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/6/2022 10:01 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Ilhan Sharp has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old missing out of Monument TUESDAY 9/6/2022 8:15 p.m. PALMER LAKE, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy was reported missing on Tuesday after he left his Monument home on foot. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for […]
MONUMENT, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado State Patrol looking for driver involved in a fatal crash

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal crash where a pedestrian died. CSP responded and investigated the crash near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street in Adams County just before 6:00 a.m. August 31. One of the drivers involved in the crash stayed at the scene initially, but left prior to providing his information and involvement. CSP investigators are interested in talking with the person about the crash, but are not seeking charges against this person.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Hiker saved from Colorado peak day after death on same mountain

Just one day after the tragic death of a climber on Colorado's notorious Capitol Peak, another rescue took place in which a climber needed saving. According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a person in distress on Capitol Peak. The caller reported that they were 'cliffed out' and unable to safely move or navigate away from their position on the mountain.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man arrested on multiple charges thanks to vigilant deputy

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s vigilance for the arrest of a man who was in possession of a weapon and in violation of a protection order. According to PCSO, a deputy pulled over a driver for a traffic stop at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Barricaded Pueblo man in custody, identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who barricaded himself in a Southside Pueblo apartment was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies had gone to a fourplex in the 2100 block of Norman Lane, near South Pueblo Boulevard, to serve an eviction notice to one of the apartment’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy