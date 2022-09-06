ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette

Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORTLater in the day, Andrew reportedly met...
POLITICS
Fox News

NYC councilwoman kills plan to house migrants in her district: report

New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino successfully killed a plan to house migrants inside a hotel in her district, according to reports. The City had planned to fill 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point in Queens, according to the New York Post. Paladino, a Republican, says she pushed for an end to the plan and suggested that city officials instead bus the migrants to Greenwich, Connecticut — a wealthy area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
REAL ESTATE
Page Six

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps stalled 1969 Corvette in Hamptons

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was seen helping a motorist in a stalled 1969 yellow Corvette in the Hamptons over the weekend, sources exclusively tell Page Six. The former politician has a history with muscle cars himself, and even reportedly worked as a tow-truck driver while attending law school. Spies told us that the yellow classic sports car was stopped on Route 114 in East Hampton. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Cuomo] jumped it with cables,” one source said. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.” Later in the day Andrew and...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Analyst: Michigan $52M mobility grant like central planning

(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded the Detroit Regional Partnership Foundation $52.2 million for mobility innovation, drawing applause from politicians and opposing critiques equating it to central government planning. John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

DC Mayor Responds to Months-Long Migrant Busing By Declaring a Public Emergency

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Thursday, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in response to the buses of migrants arriving from Texas and Arizona to the Nation’s Capital. The declaration allows for the allocation of $10 million in city funds for a newly created Office of Migrant Services to provide assistance to migrants and nonprofit organizations.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.

(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

United Airlines lifts 3Q revenue estimate after busy summer

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand, and the upbeat outlook helped push airline stocks higher. Separately, United said it will end flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York unless it can expand operations at the congested airport. Chicago-based United estimated that July-through-September revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels. United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

Carbyne snaps up $56M to speed up emergency services

Amir Elichai, Carbyne’s founder and CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that the company is targeting (and is on track) to cover 1 billion people by 2024. “With this new funding our main investment aims are to expand in the U.S., establish a solid partner program to target the opportunity globally we don’t sell directly and to put more investment in R&D,” he said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

United threatens to stop all flights at New York’s JFK airport

United Airlines has warned employees that it will pull out of John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport unless it is granted more take-off and landing slots at New York City’s biggest airport.Writing in a letter to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) last week, United said it needed more opportunities at JFK to remain competitive with rival airlines. A letter sent by United to employees on Tuesday, seen by The Independent, said the airline had again asked for capacity at JFK to be increased and that it had given the FAA an October deadline for meeting its needs. “If we are...
LIFESTYLE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely

(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
