Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette
Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORTLater in the day, Andrew reportedly met...
NYC councilwoman kills plan to house migrants in her district: report
New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino successfully killed a plan to house migrants inside a hotel in her district, according to reports. The City had planned to fill 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point in Queens, according to the New York Post. Paladino, a Republican, says she pushed for an end to the plan and suggested that city officials instead bus the migrants to Greenwich, Connecticut — a wealthy area.
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
'Highest demand ever': California could break record for energy demand this week
(The Center Square) – As California moves into the most extreme part of the ongoing heat wave, grid operators warned Monday that the state could see record-breaking energy demands come Tuesday. Grid operators are anticipating that the state could break the previous energy demand high set in 2006 –...
thecentersquare.com
Analyst: Michigan $52M mobility grant like central planning
(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded the Detroit Regional Partnership Foundation $52.2 million for mobility innovation, drawing applause from politicians and opposing critiques equating it to central government planning. John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, said...
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
North Carolina EV plan would use $109M in federal funds to build statewide network of charging units
(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials have submitted a plan to spend an expected $109 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways, though some believe the effort is better left to the private sector. The North...
DC Mayor Responds to Months-Long Migrant Busing By Declaring a Public Emergency
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Thursday, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in response to the buses of migrants arriving from Texas and Arizona to the Nation’s Capital. The declaration allows for the allocation of $10 million in city funds for a newly created Office of Migrant Services to provide assistance to migrants and nonprofit organizations.
Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.
(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
United Airlines lifts 3Q revenue estimate after busy summer
DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand, and the upbeat outlook helped push airline stocks higher. Separately, United said it will end flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York unless it can expand operations at the congested airport. Chicago-based United estimated that July-through-September revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels. United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.
TechCrunch
Carbyne snaps up $56M to speed up emergency services
Amir Elichai, Carbyne’s founder and CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that the company is targeting (and is on track) to cover 1 billion people by 2024. “With this new funding our main investment aims are to expand in the U.S., establish a solid partner program to target the opportunity globally we don’t sell directly and to put more investment in R&D,” he said.
Ecology won't crunch cost of Washington copying California's new gas car sales ban
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be...
NY Fed official: 2019 experience will inform decisions on when to stop Fed quantitative tightening
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's previous experience with reducing its balance sheet will be a "useful guide" for assessing when the central bank should stop that process this time, the head of the New York Fed's open markets account operations said on Thursday.
United threatens to stop all flights at New York’s JFK airport
United Airlines has warned employees that it will pull out of John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport unless it is granted more take-off and landing slots at New York City’s biggest airport.Writing in a letter to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) last week, United said it needed more opportunities at JFK to remain competitive with rival airlines. A letter sent by United to employees on Tuesday, seen by The Independent, said the airline had again asked for capacity at JFK to be increased and that it had given the FAA an October deadline for meeting its needs. “If we are...
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely
(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
Vox
Amazon’s CEO still isn’t accepting the historic Staten Island union victory
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy appears unwilling to accept the outcome of the historic union election in Staten Island that marked the first win by a union at an Amazon warehouse in the United States. In an onstage interview at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, Jassy claimed...
