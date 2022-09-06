ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Police need help finding suspects & truck in storage damage, burglary case

By Chris McKee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fP3V5_0hkayIPY00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police need your help identify a man, a woman and a white Chevy truck after several storage units were recently damaged in a burglary case. It’s unclear exactly when or where the burglary occurred, but APD says it was in the southeast area command.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9XF4_0hkayIPY00
APD is seeking info on the two people and truck in this poster. (Click for larger view.)

According to police, the two suspects are wanted for commercial burglary charges. In photos that appear to have possibly come from police body camera video, a white, two-door Chevy truck with modified tail lights can be seen with a truckload of items, including a red cooler.

The man with a goatee was last seen on video wearing a tan vest, black shirt, and grey sweatpants with an orange and dark grey stripe. The man was also last seen wearing an orange hat with the bill positioned backwards, a large black watch, fingerless gloves and white sneakers. The sneakers had black laces with a red design on the heels.

Meanwhile, the woman was last seen wearing a lavender top, black pants and sneakers. She was also smoking a cigarette in the photos police circulated Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albuquerque Police or Crime Stoppers 843-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at CrimeStoppersNM.com

Comments / 5

Hmmm hmmmm
2d ago

Yup very familiar to this neighborhood, it will be time before you guys are caught. I wish APD could do more when leads were handed to you. But again you chose to use the catch n release program. Just so they can do it all over again. Look they sure did....just to fuel their pathetic drug habits!!!!!

Reply
5
504Shawn
2d ago

it's body cam footage because the cops let them get away and now want us,the community, to do their jobs. APD are some of the worse cops in the country. We need new cops and judges not a new mayor he don't make the laws or punishment . almost 30% of our homeless population come from other states and they don't want to get off the streets that's the ones we should go after and anyone handing money out their window for the guy at the intersection should get a ticket.dont be fooled by republicans they just wanna cut all benefits and cut taxes that most of our state don't pay but are to dumb to know that.

Reply
5
 

