2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals is now just a few days away. With Patrick Mahomes and company about to start a new year, let’s make some bold Chiefs Week 1 predictions before the Chiefs, Cardinals matchup kicks off. The 2022 NFL season is...
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
Julio Jones’ fantasy football owners won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers update
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed Julio Jones this offseason, there were high expectations that he would be among the team’s starting wide receivers. Many fantasy football owners probably saw a big year for him too, especially in a pass-heavy offense led by Tom Brady. Unfortunately, those hopes got...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Vikings
With a Green Bay Packers Week 1 game scheduled against the Minnesota Vikings, many will tune in as the season kicks off. Ahead of the Packers-Vikings game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 1 predictions. The NFL saw many moves this offseason, and it is set to be an...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
The Green Bay head coach apparently doesn't enjoy the sound of glory.
Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday. “All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s Nick Chubb request after spicy comments ahead of Week 1 clash
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.
Packers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers 2022 season is going to be a bit different than what the team has become accustomed to seeing. Usually, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the squads offense to great heights, while carrying the team’s defense to the playoffs. Instead, the 2022 season may be the opposite. Rodgers lost his top target […] The post Packers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will be their Week 1 starting QB. With Kenny Pickett not receiving the nod, there will be no rookie quarterbacks starting Week 1 for the first time since 2007, per NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter. The 2007 NFL Draft saw a number of young QBs such as Brady […] The post Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves this NFL offseason when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. There are big expectations this season amid that groundbreaking trade. Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr already have a bond on the field. They played two seasons together at Fresno State. But as […] The post ‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McVay speaks out after getting ‘humbled’ by Josh Allen, Bills
To say that the Los Angeles Rams were crushed by the Buffalo Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium might even pass as an understatement. Josh Allen and the Bills went to Hollywood and completely manhandled the reigning Super Bowl champions in a 31-10 victory that will be talked about for a long time. Sean McVay, however, will take the loss as motivational fuel in the coming weeks and games.
Mike McCarthy’s latest Michael Gallup injury update will fire up Dak Prescott
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys WR room is running thin nowadays with Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL injury. But on Wednesday, he took a massive step in the right direction, practicing for the first time since January. Head coach Mike McCarthy was very impressed with how the wideout looked, too. Via Michael Gehlken:
Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez
The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision. Martinez is coming off […] The post Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Ravens
Even with Zach Wilson out of the lineup for the New York Jets Week 1 season opener, there is still much intrigue and optimism heading into their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the Jets-Ravens game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 6 predictions. That Wilson is out...
Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams
There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice
Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Tyreek Hill
Exciting times are on the horizon for the Miami Dolphins. Brian Flores’ team went 9-8 in 2021, its second consecutive season with a winning record, and made league-wide headlines in March with a blockbuster trade for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins landed the six-time Pro Bowler in exchange for dive draft picks between […] The post Dolphins’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Tyreek Hill appeared first on ClutchPoints.
