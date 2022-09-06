ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings

The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Derek Carr
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Packers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers 2022 season is going to be a bit different than what the team has become accustomed to seeing. Usually, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the squads offense to great heights, while carrying the team’s defense to the playoffs. Instead, the 2022 season may be the opposite. Rodgers lost his top target […] The post Packers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will be their Week 1 starting QB. With Kenny Pickett not receiving the nod, there will be no rookie quarterbacks starting Week 1 for the first time since 2007, per NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter. The 2007 NFL Draft saw a number of young QBs such as Brady […] The post Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves this NFL offseason when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. There are big expectations this season amid that groundbreaking trade. Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr already have a bond on the field. They played two seasons together at Fresno State. But as […] The post ‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay speaks out after getting ‘humbled’ by Josh Allen, Bills

To say that the Los Angeles Rams were crushed by the Buffalo Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium might even pass as an understatement. Josh Allen and the Bills went to Hollywood and completely manhandled the reigning Super Bowl champions in a 31-10 victory that will be talked about for a long time. Sean McVay, however, will take the loss as motivational fuel in the coming weeks and games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez

The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision. Martinez is coming off […] The post Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice

Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Tyreek Hill

Exciting times are on the horizon for the Miami Dolphins. Brian Flores’ team went 9-8 in 2021, its second consecutive season with a winning record, and made league-wide headlines in March with a blockbuster trade for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins landed the six-time Pro Bowler in exchange for dive draft picks between […] The post Dolphins’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Tyreek Hill appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

