Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WDBJ7.com
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
chathamstartribune.com
Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic
The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
WDBJ7.com
7@Four: Downtown Roanoke hosting first Taco Fest to benefit Huddle Up Moms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke it’s first-ever Taco Fest on September 10th at Elmwood Park, with proceeds going to Huddle Up Moms. Huddle Up Moms is a Roanoke-based non-profit that works to promote women’s health and wellness. The event will have a plethora of food vendors such...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K returns on Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the fifth year, the City of Roanoke will be celebrating Welcoming Week. For the 2nd year in a row, it will kick off with the Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K. “It’s an event to benefit families settled right here in Roanoke. Some of these families...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Humane Society eager for completion of central location
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County Humane Society owns over eight acres of land purchased through an estate gift. “Our volunteers have been working for 20 years out of rented space, out of their own personal space, out of various businesses,” Volunteer Mary Weeks said. With this...
WSLS
Tough paw prints to fill: Former Falling Branch Elementary therapy dog sets the ‘bark’ for a new one
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School will be treated with the newest four-legged companion this Friday. Summer the golden retriever is ready to continue the hard work that another golden retriever, Lyle, did for so many years. Nina Templeton, whom students call ‘Lyle’s mom’, knew...
WDBJ7.com
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
WSET
Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke’s outdoor refreshment area ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, for downtown Roanoke came to an end Wednesday. In a post to its Facebook page, Downtown Roanoke Inc. explained the decision. According to the group, DRI initially planned to have the DORA in place through September 25 but had...
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Libraries attempting to improve online experience
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Libraries have signed on to implement OCLC Wise, the first community engagement system for public libraries. The organization says users can expect an easy-to-use online platform, with the ability to personalize profiles to help them find what they want to read. “Many people are...
WDBJ7.com
AGING IN PLACE: WDBJ7′s new segment to help families navigate the changing needs of older loved ones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As family members age, their needs grow. Beckie Spaid is a Senior Home Care Specialist with Care Advantage, and will become a regular guest on our 7:00 am program on WZBJ24. Her goal is to help educate viewers about the healthiest ways to “age in place,”...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County retirement community celebrates seniors who have lived past 100 years old
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glebe Retirement Community celebrated seniors who are over the age of 100 on Tuesday afternoon. The home hosted an afternoon tea for Millie Tompkins, Evelyn Blake, Horst Lonitz and Barbara Koch. The seniors remember their childhood like it was yesterday. As they sat down...
WSLS
Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Fire and EMS now has disaster-ready generator for shelters
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Fire and EMS department has finally received a new mobile generator the agency will now be able to deploy in case of a disaster. According to the agency this is a large capacity, trailer-mounted mobile generator. The department received it with the help of a FEMA grant through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and a matching grant from the County.
wfxrtv.com
Apple pickers needed for a good cause
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
