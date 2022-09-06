ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Gleyber Torres sends Yankees clear message on Aaron Judge via YES camera

When it comes to Aaron Judge and the Yankees’ talks this offseason, money talks, so talk more bucks. This negotiation is playing out more publicly than the Yankees could’ve ever imagined, even after they went public first with their initial offer minutes before Opening Day, a very smart decision in terms of changing the conversation.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Doug Gottlieb Admits To Being Wrong About Casey Close’s Handling Of Freddie Freeman Negotiations With Braves

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb retracted his report Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close that alleged he withheld information from Freddie Freeman during contract negotiations with the Atlanta Braves. “On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with...
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts ‘Really’ Enjoys Playing Second Base

Mookie Betts has been relatively healthy in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the exception of a three-week stint on the injured list due to a fractured right rib. Upon returning, Betts was eased back into the lineup by playing second base. The six-time All-Star came up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Brinson joins elite company with rare feat at Dodger Stadium

Nobody in the Giants' lineup is hotter at the plate than Lewis Brinson right now. After blasting two home runs in San Francisco's 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, the 28-year-old wasted no time circling the bases again. Brinson led off Tuesday's game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Giants play to decide series winner

San Francisco Giants (65-69, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.59 ERA, .97 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -258, Giants +211; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner & Max Muncy Hit 3-Run Homers Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their homestand by lowering the magic number clinch the National League West to six thanks to a 7-3 win against the San Francisco Giants. Both Clayton Kershaw and Alex Cobb held the opposing offenses scoreless through four innings, but the Dodgers had multiple opportunities to score. It was the Giants who took a 2-0 lead when David Villar hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Joey Gallo Felt Tingling In Fingers, But X-Rays Negative After Hit By Pitch

Joey Gallo was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup a fourth consecutive day but came out of his latest start early due to being hit by a pitch in his right elbow. San Francisco Giants starter Alex Cobb plunked Gallo with a 96 mph pitch in the second inning that appeared to primarily hit his elbow guard. Gallo grabbed at his right arm and winced in pain before walking to first base without any other issue and initially remained in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Select Luis Ortiz

The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golf Digest

SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect

Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
QUEENS, NY

