KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 attorney general fundraising totals
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the attorney general's race.
Dutch royal team member presses Abbott on Texas’ abortion stance
The Dutch royal visit to the Texas Governor's Mansion Thursday was filled with pleasantries and productive discussion.
fox4news.com
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters
A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
KVUE
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
KVUE
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley, endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection on Tuesday. Lucio called Patrick a “hero and legend.”. It is the latest endorsement in the race after Patrick’s Democratic opponent, Mike Collier, received...
Houston Chronicle
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them. Things have gotten a little more complicated since then. While the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
wbap.com
Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally
DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
KSAT 12
Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections
Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
KVUE
2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates
AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
A North Texas Republican's surprise endorsement of a Democrat is the talk across state politics
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley is wrapping up his last year at his downtown office in the administration building. His most recent announcement has quickly become of the talk across politics not just in the county, but across Texas. Whitley recently appeared on WFAA's award-winning...
texassignal.com
Beto vs. Abbott hits the airwaves
With 61 days until election day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’ Rourke have started their attack advertisements to slam one another on some of Texas voters’ top issues. In a 30-second ad released Tuesday, O’Rourke tweeted, “Every Texan needs to know what Greg...
Central Texas districts step up efforts to prevent fentanyl overdoses in schools
AUSTIN, Texas — With overdose deaths rising in Travis County over the past few years and the recent fentanyl deaths of four students in Hays CISD, other Central Texas school districts are taking action to try to protect students. “It's obviously tragic anywhere you hear it, but when it's...
San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.
CBS Austin
Political expert weighs in on new campaign ads in race for Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Labor day kicks off the unofficial start of the fall campaign season. Governor Greg Abbott came out with a swing with his new attack ad slamming his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke claiming he wants to defund the police. O’rourke’s campaign told CBS Austin that's not true.
