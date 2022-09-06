ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox4news.com

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
wbap.com

Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
KVUE

2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates

AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
texassignal.com

Beto vs. Abbott hits the airwaves

With 61 days until election day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’ Rourke have started their attack advertisements to slam one another on some of Texas voters’ top issues. In a 30-second ad released Tuesday, O’Rourke tweeted, “Every Texan needs to know what Greg...
