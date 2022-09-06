Read full article on original website
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Student taken into custody following alleged comment about shooting at Free State High School
A Free State High School student was taken into custody after a report that they had made a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday. A parent of another Free State student reported that their child heard the comment on Friday, according to an email from district spokesperson Julie Boyle.
KAKE TV
Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
WIBW
Request denied for affidavit concerning armed man arrested outside Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has denied access to an affidavit for the arrest of an armed man outside of a Topeka Walmart, for now. Dahlkestiere Eichelberger was arrested outside of the North Topeka Walmart armed with gun. Shawnee County deputies were searching for him during a criminal threat investigation.
WIBW
Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire. According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.
republic-online.com
State hospital employee, patient appear in court
OSAWATOMIE — A teenage patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital, who prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together, appeared in Miami County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 1. The 18-year-old patient is...
WIBW
KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
WIBW
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
WIBW
Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
921news.com
Body Found in Fontana Kansas
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
WIBW
AG calls on families of Parcells victims to claim samples gathered in investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General has called on the families of the victims of Shawn Parcells to claim those samples gathered in the investigation against him before Oct. 6. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Shawnee Co. District Court judge has approved a request to close the...
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
WIBW
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
KMBC.com
81-year-old man charged with attempted murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Overland Park is accused of attempted murder. According to court documents, Robert Cicerone attacked Jacquelyn Cicerone a week ago in Overland Park. Court records stated he gave her pills, strangled her, and cut her wrists. Court documents did not detail how the two...
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
WIBW
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. officials are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home without a phone. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Frances Turner, 58, was last seen on Sept. 2 leaving her home in the southeastern part of the county. She did not have a cell phone with her.
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
WIBW
Residents voice concern over trash, maintenance issues at East Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of an East Topeka apartment complex were voicing their concerns this week about maintenance issues and a trash pile-up outside dumpsters in their parking lot. A woman who didn’t want to go on camera told 13 NEWS on Tuesday that she was concerned over the...
WIBW
Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project. The City noted that the project will involve...
WIBW
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from a DWI crash. He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with critical injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
