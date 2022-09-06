ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

TheHorse.com

Two Horses Recovering from WNV in Idaho

On Sept. 1 the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed a vaccinated yearling filly at a private facility in Gooding County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began showing initial signs of abnormal behavior and movement on Aug. 26 that progressed to lethargy, fever, and instability. She is currently recovering. Her owners noted the number of mosquitoes (which spread the virus through their bite) on their property this year has been significant.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho's Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range. Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer. Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events...
FILER, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Fitness Supply Company

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes you just find what you want to do right in college. For Tucker Farmer, this statement was true. “Honestly I was doing it, working part time in college, Curtis had just started the business and I was one of the first guys to start working with him. He’s been a good bass since then so I just kind of stuck with him, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Farmer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
ABC4

Massive 1,200 acre fire kicks up in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A huge fire has started about a mile east of Twin Falls, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Authorities say the “PoweLine Fire” is estimated at 1,200 acres and running. Highway 93 from the Perrine Bridge to the Interchange is reportedly closed for public safety. I-84 is also […]
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fire Crews Respond to Human Caused Fire Near Eden

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Ground crews and multiple aircraft are working to control a fire north of Eden. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Eden 2 Fire is burning about three miles north of the community and is being pushed by strong 30 to 40 mph winds. Several aircraft a dumping fire retardant on the blaze while five engine crews, one dozer, with help from the First Segregation Rural Fire District work the ground. The size of the fire is estimated at around 20,000 acres. The fire is threatening structures. Anyone with information on the cause of the fire is asked to contact BLM Wildland Fire Investigators at 208-312-1697.
EDEN, ID
kmvt

Update: Highway 93 reopened after being threatened by wildfire

Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway-93 is now reopened, after a fast-moving wildfire came dangerously close to motorist traveling along it, forcing part of the highway to be shut down Tuesday afternoon. Around 11am, plumes of smoke were noticed on the north-side of the Perrine Bridge in Jerome County near...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman's Video

The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

A recap of the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that the Twin Falls County Fair is over, the official numbers have come in for attendance. After six hot days, the Twin Falls County Fair is now over and for John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fair manager, he says the fair was a success.
FILER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID

You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID

