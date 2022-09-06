Read full article on original website
Two Horses Recovering from WNV in Idaho
On Sept. 1 the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed a vaccinated yearling filly at a private facility in Gooding County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began showing initial signs of abnormal behavior and movement on Aug. 26 that progressed to lethargy, fever, and instability. She is currently recovering. Her owners noted the number of mosquitoes (which spread the virus through their bite) on their property this year has been significant.
Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range. Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer. Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events...
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
Behind the Business: Fitness Supply Company
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes you just find what you want to do right in college. For Tucker Farmer, this statement was true. “Honestly I was doing it, working part time in college, Curtis had just started the business and I was one of the first guys to start working with him. He’s been a good bass since then so I just kind of stuck with him, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Farmer.
Massive 1,200 acre fire kicks up in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A huge fire has started about a mile east of Twin Falls, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Authorities say the “PoweLine Fire” is estimated at 1,200 acres and running. Highway 93 from the Perrine Bridge to the Interchange is reportedly closed for public safety. I-84 is also […]
Fire Crews Respond to Human Caused Fire Near Eden
EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Ground crews and multiple aircraft are working to control a fire north of Eden. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Eden 2 Fire is burning about three miles north of the community and is being pushed by strong 30 to 40 mph winds. Several aircraft a dumping fire retardant on the blaze while five engine crews, one dozer, with help from the First Segregation Rural Fire District work the ground. The size of the fire is estimated at around 20,000 acres. The fire is threatening structures. Anyone with information on the cause of the fire is asked to contact BLM Wildland Fire Investigators at 208-312-1697.
With summer coming to an end, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce says tourism is still going strong
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Labor Day is over, which for some signals the end of summer. But some don’t feel the Twin Falls tourism season is quite over. During the summer season, the population in Twin Falls can grow up to 80,000 people on any given day. Which is a great economic stimulator for local business.
How did this weekend’s record heat impact the Twin Falls County Fair?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Monday is the last day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and many attendees are saying this year was unlike any other, due to the scorching heat that plagued the six-day event. “We have had some 90-degree days before, but maybe one or two in...
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
Update: Highway 93 reopened after being threatened by wildfire
Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway-93 is now reopened, after a fast-moving wildfire came dangerously close to motorist traveling along it, forcing part of the highway to be shut down Tuesday afternoon. Around 11am, plumes of smoke were noticed on the north-side of the Perrine Bridge in Jerome County near...
Jackpot Dispensary To Celebrate 1 Year As Some Boycott From North
A cannabis dispensary that opened nearly a year ago in Jackpot, Nevada, is preparing for a milestone, while some to the north haven't visited the community since and don't care to return any time soon. From the moment the announcement was made that Thrive Cannabis Marketplace would be setting up...
Are Twin Falls ID Fast Food Employees Grossly Underpaid?
Fast-food wages have been in the news recently as some states are considering increasing pay for these staffers. In Idaho, the average pay for an industry professional is less than $15 an hour. If you want to know just how hard fast food employees work, just drive down Blue Lakes...
Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman’s Video
The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
A recap of the Twin Falls County Fair
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that the Twin Falls County Fair is over, the official numbers have come in for attendance. After six hot days, the Twin Falls County Fair is now over and for John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fair manager, he says the fair was a success.
The End of the Line for Model Rail at Twin Falls County Fair
The model railroad exhibit at the Twin Falls County Fair is the most popular on the grounds. It comes straight from the director of the fair. It’s why the models are now housed in a new building, and the actual caboose that dominated the fair’s main entrance was moved by crane to the exhibit hall.
Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID
You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
3 Twin Falls Businesses You May Not Have Known Are Currently For Sale
Twin Falls is pretty loyal to its local businesses. We like to show up for our local businesses. And I was pretty surprised when I was perusing some real estate sites that some Twin Falls businesses are surprisingly for sale. Slice. Located on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls, I...
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Twin Falls Mayor selects new council member, must await approval from City Council
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Sept. 12, Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend the appointment of Alexandra Caval to Twin Falls City Council Seat. Caval was selected from a pool of 26 qualified applicants to fill City Council Seat #3 that was vacated by Shawn Barigar in July.
Governor Little visits Burley to speak about latest legislative session
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Governor Little began his tour of the state to share his successes from the latest legislative session last week. He made an appearance in Burley Tuesday morning, stopping at John V. Evans Elementary School to speak with the 4th graders. During his time...
