Ocala, FL

sltablet.com

SR19 Repaving, Widening, Sidewalks

On August 31, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a public meeting regarding the plans for repaving a 12-mile segment of SR19. The project will be completed starting in early 2024. The meeting was well attended by local residents and the attendees were afforded the opportunity to provide input and feedback. The presenters were also available for discussion before, during, and after the initial presentation.
GROVELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Residents concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts

Residents of the Village of St. Catherine are concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts. Laurence Smith who lives on Roudell Way took his concerns Thursday morning before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors. He said the golf cart lane “disappears” when the road reaches the St....
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
TRAVEL
WCJB

Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening. The call came in just after 6 p.m. Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to keep...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Firefighters battle abandoned building fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews put out a fire at an abandoned building in Ocala Tuesday afternoon. Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called around 1 p.m. to a report of a wildfire on Northwest Blitchton Road near 44th Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from behind a line of trees on a vacant property.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments

More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
WILDWOOD, FL
mycbs4.com

Abandoned building in flames in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to wildfire at the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road around 12:58pm today. OFR says when they arrived there was smoke coming from behind trees and an empty building. OFR discovered an abandoned building in flames located behind the trees. OFR says there were no...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident talks about red light runners, roadway safety

I have a completely probable solution to solve the problem of drivers running red lights. At the intersections, place hydraulic posts that emerge when the light starts turning yellow, ensuring that cars will stop for the red light and pedestrian traffic. Warning signs telling everyone to beware and to stop.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

12 families displaced after tree falls on apartment building in Ocala

Twelve families are without a home after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue received a call for help just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. The department said the tree, which appeared to be in the process of being cut, had limbs piercing through the building's roof.

