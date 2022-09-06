On August 31, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a public meeting regarding the plans for repaving a 12-mile segment of SR19. The project will be completed starting in early 2024. The meeting was well attended by local residents and the attendees were afforded the opportunity to provide input and feedback. The presenters were also available for discussion before, during, and after the initial presentation.

