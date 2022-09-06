Read full article on original website
WCJB
City of Gainesville to move forward with plans for retired fire station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sale of the Main Street Fire Station in Gainesville is moving forward with city commissioners acting as the general policy committee. The committee voted to accept a recommendation by city staff, to issue a “request for proposal.”’. The intent is to hold a...
sltablet.com
SR19 Repaving, Widening, Sidewalks
On August 31, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a public meeting regarding the plans for repaving a 12-mile segment of SR19. The project will be completed starting in early 2024. The meeting was well attended by local residents and the attendees were afforded the opportunity to provide input and feedback. The presenters were also available for discussion before, during, and after the initial presentation.
villages-news.com
Residents concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts
Residents of the Village of St. Catherine are concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts. Laurence Smith who lives on Roudell Way took his concerns Thursday morning before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors. He said the golf cart lane “disappears” when the road reaches the St....
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
ocala-news.com
Emergency repairs to cause temporary lane closures on SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, through today. The City of Ocala’s subcontractor, Marion Rock, Inc., is currently doing emergency repairs to the force main at the intersection of SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street. The...
WCJB
Gainesville General Policy Committee will meet and consider plans for the old Fire Station one
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The General Policy Committee in Gainesville will consider plans for an old Fire Station number one. The fire station is located at 427 S Main St. The station would be purchased and remade into a mixed-use property in Gainesville. This meeting will start at 1 p.m.
WCJB
New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
WCJB
Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening. The call came in just after 6 p.m. Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to keep...
WCJB
Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad will temporarily close for gas line repairs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Lillian Bryant Park and Splash Pad in Ocala temporarily closes for scheduled repairs. Starting Tuesday and ending on Saturday, September 10, gas line repairs will be happening. The park will be back open to the public on Sunday, September 11. Construction will take place from 7 a.m....
WCJB
Counties across NCFL will hold events in tribute to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are holding events in tribute to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday. Alachua County and the city of Gainesville will observe the anniversary with an annual stair climb and a ceremony held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 8:30 a.m.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items on September 10
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is hosting a waste amnesty day for electronics and hazardous waste items on Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site for the annual collection event will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
WCJB
Firefighters battle abandoned building fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews put out a fire at an abandoned building in Ocala Tuesday afternoon. Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called around 1 p.m. to a report of a wildfire on Northwest Blitchton Road near 44th Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from behind a line of trees on a vacant property.
villages-news.com
Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments
More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
mycbs4.com
Abandoned building in flames in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to wildfire at the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road around 12:58pm today. OFR says when they arrived there was smoke coming from behind trees and an empty building. OFR discovered an abandoned building in flames located behind the trees. OFR says there were no...
villages-news.com
Narrow width of Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for complaints
The narrow width of the Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for potential complaints from residents. The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about red light runners, roadway safety
I have a completely probable solution to solve the problem of drivers running red lights. At the intersections, place hydraulic posts that emerge when the light starts turning yellow, ensuring that cars will stop for the red light and pedestrian traffic. Warning signs telling everyone to beware and to stop.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital expands with 24,000 square-foot neurological intensive care unit
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, has expanded its neurological services through the addition of a Neurological Intensive Care Unit. The $29 million addition to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens on Friday, September 9. In a press release, the hospital stated that the center will add to the array of.
mycbs4.com
12 families displaced after tree falls on apartment building in Ocala
Twelve families are without a home after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue received a call for help just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. The department said the tree, which appeared to be in the process of being cut, had limbs piercing through the building's roof.
