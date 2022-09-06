ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

More than 30 DPS schools will release students early due to heat

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2zC7_0hkaxp3y00

DENVER — More than 30 schools in Denver Public Schools will release students early — or have canceled school altogether — on Wednesday and Thursday as unseasonable temperatures reach into the upper 90s.

Some of the schools do not have air conditioning.

Near-record, and even possibly record-breaking, heat will continue around Colorado through much of this week. Around the Front Range, unseasonable temperatures will stay in the upper 90s, with some places on the eastern plains reaching up to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder.

READ MORE: Blast of late summer heat hits Colorado, bringing near-record temperatures

This is about 12 to 18 degrees above normal for this time of year, the NWS reported.

The following schools are early release Wednesday and Thursday:

  • Asbury Elementary
  • Cory Elementary
  • Cowell Elementary
  • Park Hill Elementary
  • Skinner Middle School
  • Stedman Elementary
  • University Park Elementary
  • Ellis Elementary
  • Bradley Elementary
  • Sabin World School
  • Thomas Jefferson High School
  • Carson Elementary
  • Denison Montessori
  • Steele Elementary
  • Bryant Webster Dual Language
  • McMeen Elementary
  • Lake Middle School
  • Polaris Elementary
  • Traylor Academy
  • Manual High School
  • Math and Science Leadership Academy - Rishel
  • Goldrick Elementary
  • Doull Elementary
  • Denver Montessori, (closed only Thursday)
  • Whittier ECE-8
  • George Washington High School
  • West Middle School
  • West High School

The following schools will be closed for a full day due to the heat:

  • Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
  • Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
  • Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Each school will communicate these altered schedules with students' parents and guardians.

All DPS schools without air conditioning have industrial fans and portable air conditioners, plus other resources, to keep the buildings cool, DPS said.

In 2020, Denver voters approved a bond that provided air conditioning in 24 of 55 schools that did not have air conditioning as of 2019. Six schools from that list had air conditioning installed in 2021. While nine others were expected to have it installed by the end of this summer, supply chain issues slowed this process so only eight schools had the installation partially completed. This will finish this fall, DPS said.

To learn more about this project, click here .

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

2 northern Colorado school districts to release students early due to heat

COLORADO, USA — Students in two northern Colorado school districts will be released two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat. The Poudre School District, which covers the Fort Collins area, and the Thompson School District, which covers the Loveland area, announced those plans on Tuesday.
CBS Denver

"Heat days" scheduled at four schools in Denver with no AC

Near-record heat in Colorado didn't keep families from enjoying the Labor Day holiday outside. But as temperatures continue to approach record highs this week, time inside the classroom is going to be limited for some Denver Public School students. "It's hot, very hot," 11-year-old Ingrid said. "It's nice, but not when I'm inside doing schoolwork ... sweating," she said. In anticipation of the extreme heat coming this week, several DPS schools that don't have air conditioning are planning to release students early one or multiple days this week. Parents of students at McAuliffe International School say they've experienced the heat...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Columbine, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Columbine High School#Air Conditioning#K12#Denver Public Schools
KKTV

New Colorado research shows pushing back school start times increases sleep for families, teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families could always use a little more sleep before heading to school. 11 News spoke with pediatric sleep psychologist and researcher at National Jewish Health Dr. Lisa Meltzer, who evaluated new school start times implemented at the Cherry Creek School District near Denver. High school start times were moved from 7:10 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and middle school start times were moved from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver breaks high temperature record on Tuesday

DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy