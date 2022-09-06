Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only Charles and his sister Anne were said to be at the queen’s bedside when she died, peacefully, yesterday afternoon, the announcement of...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed More ‘Confidence’ Without Meghan While Speaking in Germany Despite Nerves Over Pronunciation
A body language expert has analyzed Prince Harry's demeanor during his solo speech in Germany and observed just how different he acted when speaking without Meghan there.
International Business Times
Royal Staff Worried About Possible Prince Harry, Prince William Run-Ins At Windsor: Report
Royal staff are working to avoid potential unwanted run-ins between the Cambridges and the Sussexes in Windsor, England, amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. this week, according to a report. Prince Harry and Markle made a brief return to Frogmore Cottage earlier this week for a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Prince Harry consoled by airport staff as he boards flight following the Queen's death
Prince Harry appeared to have been consoled by airport staff on Friday morning as he returned to London from Balmoral following the death of the Queen. You can see the footage below:. The Duke of Sussex was pictured boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport as he made...
U.K.・
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Major Announcement About Their Kids' Education
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making big moves this year ― literally. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their Kensington Palace home in London for a new residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Cambridges’ new home in Windsor will be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now mainly occupies Windsor Castle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced their plans to take a break […]
Prince Harry, Prince William's Feud May Have Never Happen If Princess Diana Were Still Around, Says Royal Expert
A royal expert strongly believes Prince Harry and Prince William's feud would have never happened if Princess Diana were only alive today. The royal siblings reportedly fell out after Meghan Markle came into the Duke of Sussex's life, though a royal author claimed it started long before the former actress entered the picture.
Meghan Markle performed a 'small love letter to Harry with her giggles, nose wrinkles and coy expressions' - but he looked 'much more ill at ease on his return to the UK', claims body language expert
Meghan Markle performed a 'small love letter to Prince Harry with her giggles, nose wrinkles and coy expressions' - while he looked 'much more ill at ease on his return to the UK', a body language expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain this week...
See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Head Off to Their New School
Watch: Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!. It looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's school year is off to a royal start. On Sept. 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to "a settling in afternoon" for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News.
Prince Harry Traveling to Scotland to Be With Queen Elizabeth II Amid Doctor’s Concerns, Meghan Markle to Remain in London
According to new reports, only Prince Harry made the trip to Scotland and Meghan will remain in England. (Duchess Kate also didn’t travel with William.) The Suits alum, however, will no longer attend the WellChild Awards as planned. Original story below:. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are changing their...
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set Next UK Return
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the United Kingdom soon. The Associated Press reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit both the UK and Germany in September. The pair returned across the pond earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. On Monday,...
Prince William and Kate Middleton change social media titles to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall
The royal family’s social media accounts have already changed to reflect their new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Queen died peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96 after serving 70 years on the throne, the longest reign of any monarch in the nation’s history. Her eldest son Charles has succeeded his mother as King Charles III, with his wife Camilla taking on the role as Queen Consort.As titles within the royal family have shifted since the Queen’s death, their social media accounts have also been updated to show the...
Comments / 0