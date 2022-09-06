COUNCIL BLUFFS - The No. 15 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team traveled to Council Bluffs, Iowa Wednesday to battle NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western Community College in what can only be described as their toughest test yet. The Reivers ultimately came out on top by a final score of 3-2. The Hawks (8-1) fell behind by a score of 3-0 in the contest but quickly showed the resilience that has led them to their hot start. Goals from Sergio Aspas (Valencia, Spain) and Ewen Guillermo (Noyal-Pontivy, France) put the Hawks within one of the Reivers. Iowa Western would eventually come out with the victory, but Northeast fought hard with the defending national champions until the bitter end.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO