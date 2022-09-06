Read full article on original website
No. 5 Wayne State volleyball hosts No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota State to open NSIC slate
The fifth-ranked Wayne State College volleyball team opens the Northern Sun Conference and home schedule this weekend in Rice Auditorium hosting No.3 Concordia-St. Paul Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota State Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest. The Wildcats are off to a 9-0 start following five wins over the...
Northeast sees highest 10th day enrollment in a decade
Enrollment continues to rise at Northeast Community College. At the 10th day enrollment report, which is the standard capture of enrollment in higher education, Northeast reported that 5,129 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. Northeast President Dr. Leah Barrett says Northeast has seen its highest 10th day enrollment numbers in ten years.
Gov. Ricketts 2022 Veterans Welcome Home
Governor Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor’s Residence in Lincoln. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others. In total, over 150 people attended the event, which was co-hosted by the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) and Walmart.
Thursday's results; Friday's schedule
The Norfolk High girls golf team finished sixth in the 13-team Lincoln North Star Invitational. Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin earned medalist honors with a 74. Maddi Fineran paced Norfolk with a 91, good for eighth place…. The Norfolk High boys tennis team defeated South Sioux City 7-2, The Norfolk...
Norfolk softball overpowers South Sioux, 17-2
The Norfolk softball team exploded for 10 runs in the third en route to a 17-2 road victory over South Sioux City in three innings. Jessica Schmidt earned the pitching win allowing four hits and striking out six. Ava Borgman finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple.
Norfolk girls golf 6th at North Star invite
The Norfolk High girls golf team finished sixth in the 13-team Lincoln North Star Invitational. Grand Island’s Lilly Zoellner took medalist honors with a 79. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume fired a 91, good for 10th place. Team scores: Elkhorn North, 370; Beatrice, 372; Fremont, 388; Elkhorn, 393; Papillion-La Vista,...
Tuesday's results; Wednesday's scheule
Norfolk Catholic’s volleyball team swept Lutheran High Northeast 25-7, 25-22, 25-20. Norfolk High boys tennis defeated Hastings in dual 8-1 Norfolk High softball split a doubleheader with Fremont, winning the opener 5-2 before dropping the nightcap 6-1 Lincoln Southeast downed the Norfolk High volleyball team in four, 25-20, 26-24,...
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Up Nearly 8%
The Nebraska State Fair finished its successful 11-day run in Grand Island on Labor Day Monday with reason to celebrate. The State Fair had a 7.9% increase in attendance, finishing with an estimated 11-day total of 287,367 guests. Almost perfect weather greeted Fair guests over the 11 days, with only...
No. 15 Hawks show strength in loss to top-ranked Iowa Western
COUNCIL BLUFFS - The No. 15 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team traveled to Council Bluffs, Iowa Wednesday to battle NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western Community College in what can only be described as their toughest test yet. The Reivers ultimately came out on top by a final score of 3-2. The Hawks (8-1) fell behind by a score of 3-0 in the contest but quickly showed the resilience that has led them to their hot start. Goals from Sergio Aspas (Valencia, Spain) and Ewen Guillermo (Noyal-Pontivy, France) put the Hawks within one of the Reivers. Iowa Western would eventually come out with the victory, but Northeast fought hard with the defending national champions until the bitter end.
97.5 KEXL high school football broadcast schedule
97.5 KEXL 2022 high school football broadcast schedule. 106 KIX will showcase the City of Norfolk schools. Find their schedule here.
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million for crop insurance fraud
A Northeast Nebraska farmer has been ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for profiting off a fraudulent crop insurance claim. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska says Ross Nelson of Newman Grove provided false losses of soybeans and corn when he filed a claim in 2015 to an authorized insurance provider.
Marijuana Grow Operation Located At Wayne County Shooting Location
The investigation continues into a shooting death that happened Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County north of Wisner. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. at a home at 320 Y Road. Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. He is identified as...
Open House Set For Proposed City Projects
A public open house is set for Thursday, September 15 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in Meeting Room A. The open house will feature information on proposed City projects including street repairs, the Norfolk Police facility expansion, and the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
Norfolk residents receiving scam calls from fake PD officers
The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to SCAM them out of money. The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued if they do not pay money.
Tiny House District, Housing Alternatives Approved By City Council
The Norfolk City Council considered and approved an amendment to the City Code to create a Tiny House District within the city. A Tiny House is defined as a dwelling between 70 and 649 square feet of space. The homes must be fixed and hooked up to city services. Norfolk...
8 LBS Meth Found In NSP Traffic Stop
NSP Troopers, the Kearney Police Department and TRIDENT - Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team - Task Force, have arrested a Kearney man following a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Troopers located 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified troopers a person in an...
