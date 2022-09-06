Read full article on original website
SCSO's Perez recognized by Int'l Police Chiefs Association
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez is recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a 2022 IACP/T-Mobile 40 Under 40 Honoree. Perez, who recently returned to work after the birth of her second child, is one of two...
City of Sarasota bans smoking on beaches
SARASOTA - It's official, smoking will no longer be allowed on City owned beaches and parks. “I’m really excited to hear that we are going to have no-smoking on the beaches, it is really exciting news," said Beachgoer against smoking, Eva. Sarasota City commissioners passed an ordinance that banS...
New COVID-19 booster vaccines headed to Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are coming to the Suncoast. The Florida Department of Health of Sarasota tells SNN that they have ordered both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine for...
Driver on Ringling Causeway going 99 pulled over by an officer
Sarasota police are warning drivers tonight, after pulling a man driving nearly 100 miles per hour over the weekend. A driver was pulled over by an officer, going 99, in a 35 mile per hour zone, on the John Ringling causeway, Sunday night. Sarasota police Captain Robert Armstrong says that...
Local Sarasota business, Five-O Donut Co. expands to Bradenton
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Some sweet news for your Thursday, the local Five-O Donut Co. has expanded to Bradenton. This is the business's first location in Manatee County. After its inception six years ago in Sarasota, as of last month, it now has five locations across the Suncoast. From classic to...
One person injured in a longboat key condominium fire yesterday
One person injured in a Longboat Key condominium fire this afternoon. Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier said his crews arrived on scene to find a blaze in a third floor unit. And, they were told two people were inside. “Our crews made an aggressive interior attack. Did find...
Bradenton man dies after fiery explosion in apartment
A deadly fire at a Bradenton condo is under investigation. Bradenton Police are conducting their preliminary investigation at the condos on Fairways Boulevard. They say a cigarette was lit while an oxygen tank was being administered and that is what caused the tank to explode. “I knew something was going....
Conservation Foundation announces People’s Choice winners for summer
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and presenting sponsor Elizabeth Moore announce the People’s Choice winners for their third annual Summer Photo Contest exhibit. Photographers of all ages and experience levels were invited to submit their original work showcasing the beauty of natural Florida. Jurors included presenting sponsor, Elizabeth Moore; noted photographer, Kerri Gagne Deatherage; multidisciplinary artist, Traci Kegerreis; fine artist, Mary Louise O’Connell; and fine artist, Karen Chandler.
Athletes with special needs joined Suncoast captains for a day out on the water
People with special needs were casting nothing but smiles out on the water in Venice Thursday morning. “I got it!!,” yelled one athlete who just caught a snapper. The energy at the Annual Venice Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament was off the hook. “Our athletes look so forward to this...
Sarasota's Knowlton wins Illustrator of the Future contest
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota's Alaya Knowlton is a winner in the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest earning her a trip to Hollywood. Knowlton, also known as Drazini, has always drawn since she could hold a pen, and she is currently studying Game Art, the study of 3D and 2D artwork and animation that creates video games, at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Alaya is completely dedicated to her passions to create artwork and strives to be able to form the artistic directions of games in the future, with the goal to inspire others to do what makes them the most fulfilled, and to create a better future that allows greater equality and understanding of all people.
'Do or die' moment for man who lost arm in alligator attack in Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY - It was a 'do or die' moment for the man who lost his arm in an alligator attack in Myakka City. “Lightning struck when she snapped my arm backwards, that’s what I call it, a lightning strike," said Alligator attack survivor, Eric Merda. The moment, 43-year-old...
