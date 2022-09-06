SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota's Alaya Knowlton is a winner in the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest earning her a trip to Hollywood. Knowlton, also known as Drazini, has always drawn since she could hold a pen, and she is currently studying Game Art, the study of 3D and 2D artwork and animation that creates video games, at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Alaya is completely dedicated to her passions to create artwork and strives to be able to form the artistic directions of games in the future, with the goal to inspire others to do what makes them the most fulfilled, and to create a better future that allows greater equality and understanding of all people.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO