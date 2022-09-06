Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed outside Stafford County apartment complex
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Stafford County. The shooting was reported Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Declaration Drive. When officers arrived they found a man in front of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
Mother who gave birth in SUV near US Capitol shares her experience with FOX 5
WASHINGTON - 1-day-old Quinn Williams just couldn’t wait anymore. "We were coming down Constitution Avenue and the contractions were rapid-fire and one contraction came, I had an urge to push, and I saw, there was 15 minutes until we got to GW, and I said ‘Mom, we’re not going to make it,’" Christina Hanson told FOX 5.
Deshazor Everett sentenced to 3 months house arrest after car crash kills girlfriend
WASHINGTON - A judge sentenced former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett to three months of house arrest on a reckless driving charge. Everett was the driver in a December 2021 car crash that killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old Olivia Peters. He will also have to pay a $2,500 fine, perform 100...
Man in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities said a man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday in a standoff that lasted into the early morning hours. Police said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis when he climbed across power...
1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
Car wanted in connection with shooting of 14-year-old in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a car involved in a shooting in Northwest, D.C. that left a 14-year-old boy hospitalized. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Monday night along the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Shaw neighborhood. Nearby officers responded to the scene...
16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case. READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's...
Smash-and-grab thieves ransack Tysons Corner Center jewelry store
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are searching for several men who ransacked a jewelry store in Tysons Corner Center Thursday afternoon. Fairfax County Police said they received a call at 2:46 p.m for a robbery at the upscale mall. The suspects entered the store, smashed the glass fixtures, and took the jewelry.
Stafford County restaurant's 9-11 themed menu causing a stir
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 9/11-themed seafood menu is causing a stir in Virginia and beyond. The menu – which has since been taken down – was posted by The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour restaurant in Stafford County. It featured items like "Freedom Flounder," "Pentagon Pie," "First Responder Flatbread," and a drink called the "Remember-tini."
2 charged in connection with deadly police shooting during drug operation in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Woodbridge where several officers exchanged gunfire with three suspects during an undercover drug operation. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened on September 1 as part of undercover operation into fentanyl distribution...
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
1 killed, 3 hurt in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported to police around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street. Police confirm to FOX 5 that...
Residents react to Prince George's County youth curfew: 'Why did we wait so late?'
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a curfew for juveniles Monday in an effort to address the deadly month of August. "I know this isn’t a popular thing to say, but the truth of the matter is, it’s a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are their aunties, where are the uncles, and other family members who are responsible?," Alsobrooks asked shortly before making the curfew announcement.
Man sentenced to 95 years in double murder
An Oxon Hill, Maryland man has been sentenced to 95 years in prison for a double shooting that took place in 2019. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy discusses the case.
Man escapes St. Mary’s Co. detention center after tampering with GPS monitoring device: sheriff
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities say a man escaped from the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown after tampering with his GPS monitoring device. Officers say 22-year-old Benjamin Jamal Washington was serving on pre-trial release for violation of probation and robbery when he allowed his...
Still no answers 8 years after Hoggle children last seen with mother in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Wednesday marks eight years since then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle were last seen in the care of their mother, Catherine Hoggle, who faces murder charges stemming from their disappearances. The two children were with Catherine on Sept. 7, 2014 when they vanished. Hoggle was arrested...
