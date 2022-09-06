PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a curfew for juveniles Monday in an effort to address the deadly month of August. "I know this isn’t a popular thing to say, but the truth of the matter is, it’s a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are their aunties, where are the uncles, and other family members who are responsible?," Alsobrooks asked shortly before making the curfew announcement.

