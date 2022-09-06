ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed outside Stafford County apartment complex

STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Stafford County. The shooting was reported Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Declaration Drive. When officers arrived they found a man in front of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
ALDIE, VA
fox5dc.com

Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Smash-and-grab thieves ransack Tysons Corner Center jewelry store

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are searching for several men who ransacked a jewelry store in Tysons Corner Center Thursday afternoon. Fairfax County Police said they received a call at 2:46 p.m for a robbery at the upscale mall. The suspects entered the store, smashed the glass fixtures, and took the jewelry.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Stafford County restaurant's 9-11 themed menu causing a stir

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 9/11-themed seafood menu is causing a stir in Virginia and beyond. The menu – which has since been taken down – was posted by The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour restaurant in Stafford County. It featured items like "Freedom Flounder," "Pentagon Pie," "First Responder Flatbread," and a drink called the "Remember-tini."
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 3 hurt in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported to police around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street. Police confirm to FOX 5 that...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Residents react to Prince George's County youth curfew: 'Why did we wait so late?'

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a curfew for juveniles Monday in an effort to address the deadly month of August. "I know this isn’t a popular thing to say, but the truth of the matter is, it’s a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are their aunties, where are the uncles, and other family members who are responsible?," Alsobrooks asked shortly before making the curfew announcement.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

