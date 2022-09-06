Read full article on original website
KTAL
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag. The hamster was seen last week by two Loyola University students while they were sitting on a bench. The discarded bag was on the top...
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Miss Louisiana receives her day in home parish
Gracie Reichman, a senior at Louisiana Tech and current Miss Louisiana, was celebrated in her home of Grant Parish with a proclamation of Gracie Reichman Day. Reichman, a kinesiology and health sciences major, was honored as well with an unveiling of a highway sign that reads, “Welcome to Grant Parish: Home of Miss Louisiana 2022 Miss Gracie Reichman.”
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
myneworleans.com
Fall Basics
Call me basic, but autumn continues to hold first place for me as a favorite season. When fall hits the cooler temperatures and seasonal scents are irresistible, it’s second only to spring in my book. The weather is not too cold, but chilly enough — especially in the evening — for cozy clothing and comfy pursuits. After a hotter-than-hot New Orleans summer, there’s little I can think of that’s more inviting and invigorating than being comfortable outside for walks, a porch sit, time spent in the garden, dining al fresco or perhaps even a picnic.
myneworleans.com
Global View
Influenced by the international style of her native city, Bangalore, and the history of her adopted hometown, New Orleans, interior designer Nomita Joshi-Gupta brings a fresh, worldly perspective to her design work and to her textile emporium, Spruce. 1. Weekly Tradition. Sunday is my day to cuddle up on the...
myneworleans.com
Stylish Specs
Caddis, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company selling “eye appliances” (aka readers) is on a mission to live in the present moment and to rally against the fear of aging. To that end, the company offers high-design, blue light-blocking readers that not only help you see, but also look great in the process. After a trip to New Orleans with a photo shoot at the Hotel Saint Vincent, founder and designer Tim Parr created a new frame style to honor the Crescent City. The Nola readers ($129) feature a vintage, square custom metal frame design for a clean, classic aesthetic. The top brow bar is even engraved with the coordinates of the French Quarter (29° 57’ 26” N 90° 03’ 54” W). The custom temple tips adjust to fit a wide range of head sizes as a nod to the diversity of the city itself. Available exclusively at By George New Orleans, 1507 Magazine St., saintvincentnola.com.
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
myneworleans.com
Fundraising for a Cause Oct. 9 at BK House & Gardens
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Back by popular demand, the Historic BK House & Gardens is again hosting a festive evening affair that brings together French Quarter neighbors, donors and community supporters who are committed to maintaining this significant cultural treasure. The second annual Soirée in the Vieux Carré...
brproud.com
Food insecurity in Louisiana: New numbers identify major ‘meal gap’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is Hunger Action Month and BRProud will be highlighting the local needs here all month long. “We have generational hunger,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. The month kicked off with new 2020 data from Feeding America.
myneworleans.com
The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience Joins the Library’s Culture Pass Program
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience is joining the New Orleans Public Library’s Culture Pass program, which provides the opportunity for Library cardholders to visit a variety of attractions across the city for free. The partnership kicks off Tuesday, September 6, at...
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories
New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
myneworleans.com
Effervescence Named One of 10 Best Champagne Bars in U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of the 13th annual global Champagne Day coming up on October 28, the Champagne Bureau, USA recently released its list of the top 10 bars and restaurants in the U.S. for enjoying Champagne, and Effervescence in New Orleans made the list!. More...
KTBS
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
BATON ROUGE, La. - A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot...
myneworleans.com
Tales of the Mocktail
My favorite way to welcome house- and dinner guests is to surprise them with cocktail hour or, depending on what time they arrive, a Bloody Mary or mimosa welcome hour. New Orleans is, after all, such a welcoming place, so a welcome reception is one of the best ways to set the tone for the friendliness and hospitality to come. Earlier this year, we had houseguests that are non-drinkers, so instead of champagne, French 75s or some other alcohol-driven drink, I filled a chic little drink bucket with ice and various non-alcoholic and dealcoholized options. As the sober and sober curious movement gains momentum — and folks with the usual reasons for not wanting to drink become more familiar with non-alcoholic options — I have a feeling we are all going to see a lot more people opting for no- and low-ABV options. It’s possible that you’ve seen many of them on restaurant and bar menus around the city or at events. Offering a choice of both things that mimic their spiked counterparts, as well as picks that aren’t trying to be like anything else, is a good way to cover your bases, no matter why someone is abstaining. If you aren’t hiring a bartender, keeping these drinks in a separate drink bin or cooler marked “Non-Alcoholic” is a good way to keep anyone from getting mixed up.
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Aug. 9-15, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA OAKS SUBDIVISION, LOT 7B1: $286,520, HMM Development LLC to Jason F. Sykes and Olivia Sykes. HIGH ST. 232: $350,000, Frank E. Consentino to Carey L. Meredith Jr. LA. 59 72419: $650,000, Abita Longbranch LLC to Airware Data Analytics LLC. LA. 59 72419: $360,000, James D. Eaker and Celia S....
Suicide crisis line receives 1,400 calls from Louisiana after launch of ‘988’
One month after launching a new three-digit number, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received more than 1,400 calls in the state of Louisiana.
