IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: 5 Major Changes in the Edgerunners Update (Patch 1.6)
The Phantom Liberty expansion hits in 2023, but patch 1.6 (also known as the Edgerunners Update) is live right now. Here are the five biggest changes you can expect in Patch 1.6. Timestamps. 00:00 - Intro. 00:54 - 1: Transmog Wardrobes. 01:22 - 2: New Weapons. 01:44 - 3: New...
IGN
Village Tasks
There are 10 Village tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering two to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Village tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
A Borderlands Cover Was Once Chosen by a Very Good Dog
The then founder of 2K Games, Christoph Hartmann revealed he actually let his pet pug, Sissi, decide the cover for the critically accalimed Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The news comes through a GameSpot interview with the founder, now head of Amazon’s video game division, where he said the team, under heavy pressure, placed 40 different mock-ups on the floor of their office and let Sissi walk around and pick one herself.
PETS・
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
Three characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley come from the Frozen universe. You will be able to interact with Kristoff once you unlock the Forest of Valor biome; he will be next to a mysterious portal where Donal Duck disappeared.
IGN
The Best Little Games I Played at Gamescom 2022
The IGN crew played a lot of games at Gamescom 2022. A lot of those were through dedicated appointments to write big previews of some of the most anticipated games out there. But my personal favorite bit of every conference is wandering down to the indie floors and seeing what gems are coming up that may not be getting the same mainstream attention, usually because their teams and budgets are much smaller.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
IGN
The 10 Best Survival Games
They don’t get as much attention as Grand Theft Auto or God of War, but the survival genre is one of the most popular in video games. From Minecraft to Valheim, survival games consistently attract large and passionate fanbases dedicated to building their own unique worlds. They’re driven by rough challenges, an endless amount of content, and the pure satisfaction of building from an axe and a campfire to town, settlements, and even entire cities.
IGN
Introductory Quests
The opening hours of Disney Dreamlight Valley serve as a tutorial, introducing you to the various gameplay mechanics that you'll be using throughout your magical journey. There are a tailored set of Quests to begin you on this adventure, and this page acts as a hub for them to ensure you can make it through the basics to get to the real meat of the game.
IGN
Pokemon GO Deoxys Forms, Raid, and Shiny Guide
The Legendary Pokemon, Deoxys takes center stage in an upcoming Raid Day within Pokemon GO, with Shiny variants out there ready to add to your collection. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting date and time for the Raid Day, as well as what Deoxys variants there are, and the Shiny compensation makegood from Niantic.
IGN
Collection Tasks
There is one Collection task to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with the task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing the Dreamlight Collection task that is available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Ridgeline Games, Marcus Lehto's New Studio, Will Develop Battlefield Narrative Campaign
New studio Ridgeline Games, which is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, has been established to create a new narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, according to a press release from Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has also confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who's been with the franchise since...
IGN
Splatoon 3 Review in Progress: Multiplayer
Note: This review in progress exclusively covers the multiplayer modes of Splatoon 3. For our thoughts on the campaign, check out our Splatoon 3 single-player campaign review. At first glance, you might not notice too much that’s wildly different about Splatoon 3’s multiplayer options compared to past installments. However, the handful of dives I’ve been able to take into its ink-covered warzones ahead of release have already revealed a heaping helping of quality-of-life changes lurking just below the surface. From better lobby systems to multiple practice ranges to even more customization options that can make your character shine, Splatoon 3 has foregone any drastic additions or changes in order to fine-tune what makes its team-based multiplayer so extremely addicting. That’s not to say you won’t find anything new either, as the inclusion of stylish new weapons and terrifying new Salmon Run foes can mix up its familiar formula in interesting ways. I still need to test out its modes in the wild on live servers, but so far Splatoon 3 has given me a lot to love.
IGN
Lies of P
Lies of P - 31 Minutes of Gameplay (Gamescom Demo Part 1) Lies of P's director plays through the hot Soulslike's huge Gamescom gameplay demo. This 31-minute video is part 1 of that gameplay. Part 2 will be published on IGN on Monday.
IGN
Mining Tasks
There are 11 Mining tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 11 Dreamlight Mining tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Xbox Announces Cheaper Elite 2 Core Controller
Microsoft is introducing a new version of its popular Xbox Elite Series 2 controller today. And outside of it being a new color variant, it also comes with a cheaper retail price but does not include a lot of stuff found in the standard Elite 2 controller. Preorders are now live at Amazon.
IGN
Friendship Tasks
There are 10 Friendship tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Friendship tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Multiversus Patch 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a brand new character in Gizmo, reworks to the hitbox and projectile mechanics in-game, and much more. A pre-release version of the patch notes was briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
IGN
Pinefall Management Jobs
In this Bear and Breakfast guide, we will guide you through the Pinefall Resort Management Jobs. This covers the job objectives, the job rewards, and tips on how to complete the jobs plus other pertinent information. Looking for a particular Job? Click an option below... 1. Elbow Room. Available: Complete...
JOBS・
IGN
Hidden Histories
Among the many discoveries you can tackle in Saints Row, Hidden Histories gives you not only Cash and XP but also insights into Santo Ileso's past. Here you'll find what Hidden Histories are, where to find them, and other rewards you get for completing each district's historical markers. Use the...
IGN
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Low Poly Mod Gameplay
Check out gameplay of this hilarious mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake that adds low poly characters to the new high-res environments. Created by Nexusmods user FantasyRaiderr, Polygonal Players is a Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod that replaces key character models with their original Final Fantasy 7 models. This model swap carries over to in-game cutscenes and battles. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and more will pop like never before. This FF7 remake pc mod is one of our favorites, but there are plenty more to check out. Here's hoping for another FF7 demake mod in the future.
