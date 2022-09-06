Read full article on original website
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy
How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
wwno.org
The Reading Life: Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Shannan Cvitanovic
Susan Larson revisits her interview with Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who passed away on August 29th, at the age of 93, and talks with Shannan Cvitanovic, the executive director of The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life. Here in New Orleans...
NewOrleans.Com
The Top Arab-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans
We are highlighting some of our favorite restaurants and businesses where you can celebrate the culture, heritage, and food that has been contributed by Americans of Arab descent in the New Orleans area. Let’s celebrate the way we do best – by eating. Lebanon’s Cafe. Chef-Owner Hussain...
After 17 years a blighted house infested with rats gets demolished in Irish Channel
Seventeen years later after Hurricane Katrina dangerous blighted properties still line the streets. After years of fighting the city, Irish Channel homeowners finally got some good news for the whole neighborhood.
While Attempting to Flee, These Armed Carjackers Were Stopped in the Most New Orleans Way Ever
This will definitely be hard to beat when it comes to the award for the most New Orleans story of the year.
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
wwno.org
American Routes Shortcuts: John Boutté
This is American Routes, about to go into the studio with Creole jazz and soul singer John Boutté. You may know him for singing his theme for the TV series Tremé. John comes from an African, French, Spanish, Native, and Irish family background that begins in the mid-18th century New Orleans. His immediate family numbered ten kids; singing was a household and street corner pastime. John counts the influence of jazz elders, like Paul Barbarin, Louis “Big Eye” Nelson, and Danny Barker, as well as New Orleans piano and vocal heroes like Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, and James Booker. The quality of his voice has been recognized by Stevie Wonder. He's been paired in shows with Lou Rawls and Herbie Hancock. A New Orleans vocal icon who was raised in a storied, musical neighborhood. I asked John about it.
fox8live.com
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff's office investigating report of 'large cat' on the loose
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a 'large cat' on the loose in Houma. The sheriff confirmed only one person reported Thursday night what they believed to be was a large cat, possibly a tiger, on the loose on Hollywood Road. The...
Slidell cops pursue New Orleans carjacking suspects
Late Tuesday night around 10:30pm, Slidell Police responded to the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive in reference to a carjacking, which had just occurred.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
WWL-TV
Carjacking in Slidell fast food drive thru
SLIDELL, La. — A man in a fast food drive thru lane in Slidell was carjacked by three men with guns late Tuesday night, according to Slidell Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Spanish Trail. According to the Slidell Police, the victim...
houmatimes.com
Winning ‘Easy 5’ lottery ticket sold at Nocko’s
According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the “Easy 5” lottery had one winning ticket for the September 3, 2022 drawing. That ticket matched all 5 numbers and is worth $131,323! The numbers were: 09, 14, 21, 25, 32. The winning ticket was sold at Nocko’s on Grand Caillou...
WWL-TV
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
NEW ORLEANS — In July, six juvenile inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Police said one of them shot and carjacked a man in Uptown that day, before he was found and detained. The victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition a month and a half later.
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesman says the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The case remains under investigation.
