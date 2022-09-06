ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy

How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Shannan Cvitanovic

Susan Larson revisits her interview with Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who passed away on August 29th, at the age of 93, and talks with Shannan Cvitanovic, the executive director of The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life. Here in New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewOrleans.Com

The Top Arab-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

We are highlighting some of our favorite restaurants and businesses where you can celebrate the culture, heritage, and food that has been contributed by Americans of Arab descent in the New Orleans area. Let’s celebrate the way we do best – by eating. Lebanon’s Cafe. Chef-Owner Hussain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

American Routes Shortcuts: John Boutté

This is American Routes, about to go into the studio with Creole jazz and soul singer John Boutté. You may know him for singing his theme for the TV series Tremé. John comes from an African, French, Spanish, Native, and Irish family background that begins in the mid-18th century New Orleans. His immediate family numbered ten kids; singing was a household and street corner pastime. John counts the influence of jazz elders, like Paul Barbarin, Louis “Big Eye” Nelson, and Danny Barker, as well as New Orleans piano and vocal heroes like Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, and James Booker. The quality of his voice has been recognized by Stevie Wonder. He's been paired in shows with Lou Rawls and Herbie Hancock. A New Orleans vocal icon who was raised in a storied, musical neighborhood. I asked John about it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot

NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Carjacking in Slidell fast food drive thru

SLIDELL, La. — A man in a fast food drive thru lane in Slidell was carjacked by three men with guns late Tuesday night, according to Slidell Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Spanish Trail. According to the Slidell Police, the victim...
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Winning ‘Easy 5’ lottery ticket sold at Nocko’s

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the “Easy 5” lottery had one winning ticket for the September 3, 2022 drawing. That ticket matched all 5 numbers and is worth $131,323! The numbers were: 09, 14, 21, 25, 32. The winning ticket was sold at Nocko’s on Grand Caillou...
HOUMA, LA

