IndieWire

The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown

A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
TV SERIES
IGN

Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

According to a post by UBatcha, a Twitter User that focuses on rumors regarding Genshin Impact, Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has insomnia. She's also rumored to be involved in an event with Yae Miko. Layla is rumored to wield a sword as her weapon and has a cryo vision to help her in battle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Heathers: The Musical - Official Trailer

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up – the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but its murder being a somebody...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer Released With Tom Cruise Introduction

Paramount has released the new teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One, including the stunt-focused introduction with Tom Cruise first shown at CinemaCon earlier this year. This film is the first of two that will be the "culmination" of Cruise's time playing Ethan Hunt. This installment stars Cruise and returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Challenge’ Docuseries ‘Untold History’ Sets September Premiere Date at MTV: First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

This is what happens when people start getting real. MTV will premiere their first-ever docuseries about “The Challenge” franchise, titled “The Challenge: Untold History,” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Variety can exclusively announce. According to the logline, the six-part series, which will roll out over three weeks, will “explores the series’ conception, evolution, and legacy, enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the untold history of the greatest competition series on television.” “‘The Challenge’ is a dysfunctional, competitive, sleepover camp,” Aneesa Ferreria, who has competed on 18 seasons of the show, including Season 1 of “All Stars” on Paramount+, says...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Black Adam' Poster Teases "Power Born From Rage" Ahead of New Trailer

The fall movie season is finally upon us, with one of the most anticipated releases being DC’s Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson-starring anti-hero epic is about to drop its second trailer this Thursday, and to promote it Warner Brothers has released an electric new poster. The image sees Johnson’s...
MOVIES
IGN

Terrifier 2 - Official Trailer

Check out the gory trailer for Terrifier 2, an upcoming slasher sequel starring David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, Felissa Rose, and Chris Jericho. After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the...
MOVIES
PWMania

The Rock Touts New DC Era, Second Trailer for Black Adam Released

Future WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the second official trailer for his Black Adam film. The Rock took to Twitter and touted that Black Adam will usher in a new era in the DC Universe. “POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse

Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of the Water 100 Days Countdown Teaser Released

Avatar: The Way of Water is counting down the days until the sequel hits theaters. On social media, the movie pointed out that it's just 100 short days until people make their return trip to Pandora. A lot has been made of James Cameron's new sci-fi epic. So many literal years have passed since the original graced theaters. After some small tastes in trailers this year, fans are ready for the full course. Theaters are going to be excited to hand it to them when The Way of Water hits screens in November. With all the different movies changing release dates this summer, it's not like the movie will have a lot of competition on that front. Check out the celebratory posts down below and some encouragement that Cameron shared at CinemaCon.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Armageddon Time trailer takes a darker view of the ’80s

Shows like Stranger Things tend to gloss over the uglier side of the ’80s in favor of nostalgia. To a certain extent, that’s understandable. The ’80s had some fun times for pop culture lovers. But the new drama, Armageddon Time, is taking a decidedly darker look at what life was like for a young Jewish boy named Paul Graff. His innocent friendship with a Black classmate, Johnny, gets Paul expelled and sent to another school. More alarmingly, even Paul’s mother tells him to stay away from Johnny.
TV & VIDEOS

