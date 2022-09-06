Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’
Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown
A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IGN
Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
According to a post by UBatcha, a Twitter User that focuses on rumors regarding Genshin Impact, Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has insomnia. She's also rumored to be involved in an event with Yae Miko. Layla is rumored to wield a sword as her weapon and has a cryo vision to help her in battle.
IGN
Heathers: The Musical - Official Trailer
Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up – the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but its murder being a somebody...
ComicBook
Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer Released With Tom Cruise Introduction
Paramount has released the new teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One, including the stunt-focused introduction with Tom Cruise first shown at CinemaCon earlier this year. This film is the first of two that will be the "culmination" of Cruise's time playing Ethan Hunt. This installment stars Cruise and returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 28
The week of August 28 also happens to be the week that the calendar flips to September, which means a ton of licensed movies are coming to Netflix. The list includes A Clockwork Orange, Clueless, Despicable Me, and the Austin Powers trilogy. There are also some intriguing originals coming to...
Complete ‘Cobra Kai’ Recap of Seasons 1-4 Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere
Before season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ drops on Netflix on Sept. 9, here is a quick refresher of the first four seasons of the ‘Karate Kid’ sequel series.
‘Queen Sugar’ Season 7 Trailer Teases Past People And Problems Affecting The Future Of The Bordelons
OWN released a trailer for Season 7 of "Queen Sugar," which doesn't feature Dawn-Lyen Gardner's character Charley Bordelon West at all.
‘The Challenge’ Docuseries ‘Untold History’ Sets September Premiere Date at MTV: First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
This is what happens when people start getting real. MTV will premiere their first-ever docuseries about “The Challenge” franchise, titled “The Challenge: Untold History,” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Variety can exclusively announce. According to the logline, the six-part series, which will roll out over three weeks, will “explores the series’ conception, evolution, and legacy, enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the untold history of the greatest competition series on television.” “‘The Challenge’ is a dysfunctional, competitive, sleepover camp,” Aneesa Ferreria, who has competed on 18 seasons of the show, including Season 1 of “All Stars” on Paramount+, says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Black Adam' Poster Teases "Power Born From Rage" Ahead of New Trailer
The fall movie season is finally upon us, with one of the most anticipated releases being DC’s Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson-starring anti-hero epic is about to drop its second trailer this Thursday, and to promote it Warner Brothers has released an electric new poster. The image sees Johnson’s...
IGN
Terrifier 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the gory trailer for Terrifier 2, an upcoming slasher sequel starring David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, Felissa Rose, and Chris Jericho. After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the...
PWMania
The Rock Touts New DC Era, Second Trailer for Black Adam Released
Future WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the second official trailer for his Black Adam film. The Rock took to Twitter and touted that Black Adam will usher in a new era in the DC Universe. “POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for...
ComicBook
Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse
Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of the Water 100 Days Countdown Teaser Released
Avatar: The Way of Water is counting down the days until the sequel hits theaters. On social media, the movie pointed out that it's just 100 short days until people make their return trip to Pandora. A lot has been made of James Cameron's new sci-fi epic. So many literal years have passed since the original graced theaters. After some small tastes in trailers this year, fans are ready for the full course. Theaters are going to be excited to hand it to them when The Way of Water hits screens in November. With all the different movies changing release dates this summer, it's not like the movie will have a lot of competition on that front. Check out the celebratory posts down below and some encouragement that Cameron shared at CinemaCon.
Digital Trends
Armageddon Time trailer takes a darker view of the ’80s
Shows like Stranger Things tend to gloss over the uglier side of the ’80s in favor of nostalgia. To a certain extent, that’s understandable. The ’80s had some fun times for pop culture lovers. But the new drama, Armageddon Time, is taking a decidedly darker look at what life was like for a young Jewish boy named Paul Graff. His innocent friendship with a Black classmate, Johnny, gets Paul expelled and sent to another school. More alarmingly, even Paul’s mother tells him to stay away from Johnny.
startattle.com
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 1) Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, trailer, release date
After 15 years in p—on, former gigolo Julian Kaye is suddenly exonerated from a wrongful m—er conviction and released with no interest in the life he had, no chance at the life he wanted – and no idea who framed him. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime.
Comments / 0