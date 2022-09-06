Avatar: The Way of Water is counting down the days until the sequel hits theaters. On social media, the movie pointed out that it's just 100 short days until people make their return trip to Pandora. A lot has been made of James Cameron's new sci-fi epic. So many literal years have passed since the original graced theaters. After some small tastes in trailers this year, fans are ready for the full course. Theaters are going to be excited to hand it to them when The Way of Water hits screens in November. With all the different movies changing release dates this summer, it's not like the movie will have a lot of competition on that front. Check out the celebratory posts down below and some encouragement that Cameron shared at CinemaCon.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO