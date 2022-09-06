Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor
When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NOLA.com
Garbage hauler Richard's Disposal hits back at City Hall over rising customer complaints
Richard’s Disposal, one of New Orleans' two primary garbage haulers, is hitting back against public comments from the city's sanitation director that detailed rising customer complaints in the company's service area, accusing him of making “demonstrably false” statements about its recent performance. In a three-page, strongly worded...
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
“That’s bull!” Gordon Plaza argument leads to shouting match between NOLA council members
The ongoing dispute between the City of New Orleans and Gordon Plaza homeowners blew up in a meeting of the New Orleans City Council. The homeowners blasted the Council, and then, two council members blasted each other.
NOLA.com
New Orleans 'night mayor' fails to respond to state Ethics Board after seeking ruling on conflicts
When Mayor LaToya Cantrell was asked last month about potential ethical issues in hiring a nightclub owner to manage New Orleans' night-based economy, the mayor cited a pending state Ethics Board opinion to argue that “no conflict of interest exists here.”. “Bottom line is we dealt with this head...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish inspector general names five 'high-risk' areas office will probe in 2023
Jefferson Parish’s taxpayer-funded government watchdog has released a list of five “high-risk” areas it will audit and evaluate in 2023, including how the parish spent $84 million in federal pandemic aid. The Jefferson Parish Inspector General's Office also plans to scrutinize the parish’s fire protection and suppression...
WDSU
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
WWL-TV
S&WB admits turbine operator overfilled oil tank, likely causing leak on neighboring property
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is now acknowledging that operator error likely caused an oil leak at one of its main power turbines earlier this year. Drops of oil from Turbine 5’s massive exhaust fell on the homes, vehicles and gardens of neighbors on...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today
Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
NOLA.com
Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
cenlanow.com
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders issue statements on death of Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
Struggling to pay your utility bills? Renters may be eligible for financial assistance
According to city officials, residents who applied for rental assistance through the City but have not received utility assistance can attend the outreach event at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
4 terminated, 1 stepping down at Orleans Sheriff's Office
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff's office. There was no immediate replacement announced.
Mayoral recall organizers rally through holiday weekend
The “Recall Cantrell” movement didn’t take a holiday this weekend. There may have been rain scattered across town over the holiday weekend, but recall vice chair Eileen Carter says it did not stop people from coming to their events.
wwno.org
John Scott Center opens as a tribute to legendary New Orleans sculptor
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear how the John Scott Center will aim to provide an artistic space and inspire social change. We also hear what’s on deck for the upcoming season of the Musaica Chamber Ensemble, and dig into the life and legacy of New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
NOLA.com
Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish presents Crystal Elephant awards
The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish awarded its Crystal Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award to Boysie Bollinger and Joe Canizaro during a recent gala at Metairie Country Club. The patron party was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who was the guest speaker for the event. Proceeds from the event...
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
