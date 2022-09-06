ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
westcentralsbest.com

Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
NOLA.com

Sheriff Susan Hutson fires four top-ranking deputies, another resigns in housecleaning

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Wednesday that she has fired four top deputies in a bit of a housecleaning after a violent and unruly summer at the New Orleans jail. A spokesman for Hutson’s office declined to say why the sheriff, who took office in May after campaigning as a progressive, terminated "for cause" captains Jerry Martin and Mark Jones, both of whom worked at the Orleans Justice Center, the parish jail.
cenlanow.com

He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders issue statements on death of Moon Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
WWL

4 terminated, 1 stepping down at Orleans Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that one official was stepping down and that four others had been terminated. Major Robert Donnelly will leave his role as director of the OPSO training division, after 36 years working for the sheriff's office. There was no immediate replacement announced.
wwno.org

John Scott Center opens as a tribute to legendary New Orleans sculptor

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear how the John Scott Center will aim to provide an artistic space and inspire social change. We also hear what’s on deck for the upcoming season of the Musaica Chamber Ensemble, and dig into the life and legacy of New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
