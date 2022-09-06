Evacuations due to wildfire in Ogden now lifted

Homes were evacuated temporarily Tuesday as the Valley Fire encompassed up to nine acres and burned on a hillside in Ogden.

The blaze was initially named the "Rainbow Fire" but was later renamed the "Valley Fire." It was sparked at the mouth of Ogden Canyon near Rainbow Gardens, between Valley Drive and 20th Street in the northeast section of the city.

Officials estimated it at nine acres with 25 percent contained as of Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

Thirty homes were evacuated near the fire in the area of 1950 South. The Ogden Fire Department lifted the evacuations at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In an update Wednesday morning, state fire officials said fire activity increased around midnight and ten homes were evacuated again but no structures were lost.

The American Red Cross announced that it had a shelter for evacuees out of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 1550 Rushton Street, offering a place to stay, food, water, and emotional support.

Photos and video sent to FOX 13 News show flames about 50 yards up the hillside and how close the fire was to some homes.

Homes threatened by fire in video below (Courtesy: Katie Burrup)

Homes near Ogden Fire

Ultimately, some structures were threatened but none were damaged.

Traffic did not appear to be affected by the fire, but officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Video below shows flames on Ogden hillside (Courtesy: Hannah Kuusito)

OgdenFire

"It’s in some pretty rough terrain," said Deputy Chief Mike Slater with the Ogden Fire Department. "You have some dry cheatgrass that it got into, but it’s also getting into some heavy timbers.”

State fire officials also said down canyon winds and warm temperatures are causing challenges for crews in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“It’s been a relatively mild fire season for us here in Ogden City, but things are still dry," Slater added. "[Firefighters] are working hard, they’re climbing hills, they’ve got axes and chainsaws and progressive hose lines to try and get to the seat of the fire.”

Angie Abeyta