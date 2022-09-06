ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady addresses family situation amid rumors of marital issues

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rU4R1_0hkaxGbt00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to open his 23rd season in the NFL when his team takes on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night . This wasn’t always a given. Brady, 45, retired for a short while early this past offseason and was away from training camp for 11 days this summer.

The backdrop here are continued rumors that marital woes played a role in Brady’s absence from Buccaneers camp.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele (Bündchen) has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

New YorK Post report on Tom Brady situation

As the best player in football and someone who is married to a world-renowned model, Brady will always be a topic in the tabloids. In no way does this make the aforementioned report true. It’s just the fact of the situation.

Related: Tom Brady and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Tom Brady opens up about personal life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ncz6Z_0hkaxGbt00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Brady opted to retire early during the offseason, primarily because he wanted to spend more time with his family. The GOAT had in the past talked about finding a happy medium between his family life and football. He expanded on that recently.

“You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening. Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life,” Tom Brady on the family dynamic, via the Let’s Go Podcast with Jim Gray .

Brady also brought up his parents, who reside in Northern California. “I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well.”

There were previously some questions about Brady’s commitment entering his third season with the Buccaneers after a dynastic run in New England. New Bucs head coach Todd Bowles fired back at those rumors recently , too.

Also Read:
NFL Top 100 players in 2022: Aaron Donald headlines best NFL players this season

For someone in Brady’s situation (three children), it makes sense that he would take a step back and try to figure things out before committing to continue playing. That’s what the whole retirement thing was early in the offseason. Now that he’s back and ready to go, we can throw all of that out of the window.

As for Tom Brady’srumored marital issues, he’s right not to address that. It’s a personal thing, and none of our business.

Brady and Co. open the 2022 season Sunday night in Dallas against the Cowboys on NBC . We fully expect him to continue playing at a high level after recently being named the NFL’s best player .

More must-reads:

Comments / 33

Joan Cappolino
2d ago

I wish the media would leave Tom and his family alone. Everyone has issues in their life. Every time the poor guy even sneezes the media evaluate and discuss it for days. For crying out loud…let the man play football and you can evaluate that till the cows come home…..but not every other move he makes and if he looks happy..sad……It really is disgusting.

Reply(2)
20
Cheryl Gray
2d ago

There is more going on with HIM (health wise) then he is leading on. He has lost a lot of weight, sunken in cheeks, face features are not like they use to be and the fact that he didn’t come to camp. Prayers to him and his family.

Reply
3
Fred S
2d ago

He looks like he has lost weight. Stress will do that…..

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Gisele Bündchen Returns To Florida After Leaving To Costa Rica Following Blowout Fight With Tom Brady, Spotted Smiling With Kids Sans NFL Star

Gisele Bündchen has returned to the states only days after she left for Costa Rica following a series of explosive fights with her husband Tom Brady, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 42-year-old was spotted at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida with her kids. A source told People that Tom was not with Gisele and their 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian."They all seemed happy and having fun," an eyewitness spilled. "Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit," and was "very low key." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Gisele left the family...
AVENTURA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Russell Wilson
RadarOnline

Headed For Divorce? Gisele Bündchen Still Fighting With Tom Brady After Return To America, Not Living Under Same Roof

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the rocks with the supermodel living in a different home at the moment, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple spilled that Gisele recently returned to America after she booked it to Costa Rica after a series of explosive fights with the NFL star. The insider told Page Six that Gisele had recently returned to Florida after spending days at their home overseas. However, Gisele has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.A source told Page Six, “Gisele isn’t back with...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family

During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old. Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL. When...
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jon Gruden#American Football#New York Post
The Spun

Report: There's "Mutual Interest" Between Odell Beckham Jr, 1 NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season gets underway later this week. Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory back in February, but teams are still lining up to land the star wide receiver for a return later this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy