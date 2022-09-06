Tom Brady addresses family situation amid rumors of marital issues

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to open his 23rd season in the NFL when his team takes on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night . This wasn’t always a given. Brady, 45, retired for a short while early this past offseason and was away from training camp for 11 days this summer.

The backdrop here are continued rumors that marital woes played a role in Brady’s absence from Buccaneers camp.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele (Bündchen) has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.” New YorK Post report on Tom Brady situation

As the best player in football and someone who is married to a world-renowned model, Brady will always be a topic in the tabloids. In no way does this make the aforementioned report true. It’s just the fact of the situation.

Related: Tom Brady and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Tom Brady opens up about personal life

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Brady opted to retire early during the offseason, primarily because he wanted to spend more time with his family. The GOAT had in the past talked about finding a happy medium between his family life and football. He expanded on that recently.

“You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening. Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life,” Tom Brady on the family dynamic, via the Let’s Go Podcast with Jim Gray .

Brady also brought up his parents, who reside in Northern California. “I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well.”

There were previously some questions about Brady’s commitment entering his third season with the Buccaneers after a dynastic run in New England. New Bucs head coach Todd Bowles fired back at those rumors recently , too.

For someone in Brady’s situation (three children), it makes sense that he would take a step back and try to figure things out before committing to continue playing. That’s what the whole retirement thing was early in the offseason. Now that he’s back and ready to go, we can throw all of that out of the window.

As for Tom Brady’srumored marital issues, he’s right not to address that. It’s a personal thing, and none of our business.

Brady and Co. open the 2022 season Sunday night in Dallas against the Cowboys on NBC . We fully expect him to continue playing at a high level after recently being named the NFL’s best player .

More must-reads: