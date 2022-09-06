ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 185

Bonnie Taylor
2d ago

How many times do I have to say it? Yes, it's beautiful. Yes, it's inviting. Yes it a buffet table for sharks. STAY OUTTA THEIR HOUSE! When they invite you for dinner..........you're dinner!

Reply(19)
58
Val Maria
2d ago

There was a day I love swimming in the ocean and never had these problems by sharks. Now we have too many and I won’t take the risk.

Reply(10)
39
Keith Rowe
2d ago

You go in the woods the ocean or the supermarket you put yourself at risk. No there is not tons of sharks just fact there food supply has been migrating closer to the shore lines. Plus you have more of a chance of getting hit while crossing a road looking at the cell phone.

Reply(1)
15
NBC News

NBC News

Comments / 0

