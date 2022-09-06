ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: The looming election

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Voting stickers sit on a table at the Hampton Public Library on Nov. 2 in Hampton, Va. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Brace yourself, Hampton Roads. The election is coming.

While Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer, it’s also viewed as the unofficial start to the general election campaign leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8. That means your television screens, mailboxes and cell phones are about to be filled with more election-related information than you ever needed (or probably wanted).

Races for U.S. House will enjoy the most attention, but it’s critical that voters don’t lose sight of down-ballot races — such as those for city council and school board — since these local officials will shape the future of the communities they serve.

There is no question that Hampton Roads will have some intriguing campaigns for federal office on the ballot this fall.

The 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans has been called one of the most pivotal races in the country for determining control of the House. Races in the 1st, 3rd and 4th districts all affect the region’s representation in Washington and therefore all deserve voters’ due diligence.

But a single member of the 435-member House, while important, can only exert so much sway — over federal policy but also about how our communities work and live. Washington’s actions have an effect on our daily lives, of course, but it is disproportionate to the attention heaped on Capitol Hill.

No, for real sway about your community, look closer to home — to your local officials who serve as mayor and on city councils, to members of the local school board and other municipal offices. While they may not have the power to declare war or affect interstate commerce, they handle the nuts-and-bolts policies and programs that make a difference in your neighborhoods.

From setting the property tax rates to administering sanitation services, from crafting zoning plans to setting budgets for libraries, these decisions are happening at city hall, not in Congress. And while the U.S. Department of Education has its role in public schools, the local school board has far more influence over what happens in the classroom — including what teachers are paid, whether the buildings are maintained and oversight over education materials, which is the center of so much debate these days.

This year, many Hampton Roads communities will be asked to select candidates for these all-important offices. From Accomack County to King William County and most places in between, voters will have plenty of critical decisions to make.

That is a solemn responsibility but also an exciting opportunity. People who are discouraged or disappointed by local leadership will have the chance to make changes. Those who are pleased with the direction of their municipal government can vote to continue that work.

But making smart decisions in the voting booth means taking time to be an informed voter. It means thinking about the issues and considering things that should change. It means doing research about the candidates and learning about how they would govern.

The internet makes that easier, as even people seeking local offices often have a web presence with biographical information, experience and views on the issues. There will also be candidate forums, debates and rallies that allow residents to hear directly from candidates, as well as a voters’ guide from the newspaper this fall.

Now is the time to start doing the work, to make plans to attend a campaign event or even to participate as a volunteer. After all, being involved in an election need not be limited to your vote.

How to get started? Visit the Department of Elections page ( elections.virginia.gov ) to confirm your registration status, or to register, and review the candidate list for your community. (Pay special attention, Virginia Beach residents, as the city has new district lines for this year’s city council and school board elections.)

Things will happen quickly — the first day to cast an early ballot in person is Sept. 23 — so make a plan and get ready to have your say this fall.

