Highest-paying jobs in Mobile that don’t require a college degree

MOBILE, Ala. ( STACKER ) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Mobile, AL that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $47,380
– #304 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,340
– Employment: 1,903,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)
#49. Automotive body and related repairers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $47,490
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,660
– Employment: 137,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
— Ames, IA ($68,340)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
#48. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $47,780
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,810
– Employment: 551,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Odessa, TX ($70,950)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,260)
— Bismarck, ND ($64,940)
#47. Security and fire alarm systems installers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $47,850
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,170
– Employment: 77,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Eugene, OR ($70,940)
— Salem, OR ($68,640)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)
#46. Computer user support specialists
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $48,490
– #361 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,650
– Employment: 654,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)
#45. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $48,550
– #309 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,690
– Employment: 356,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)
— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)
#44. Millwrights
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $48,920
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– Employment: 39,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#43. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $49,400
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,010
– Employment: 112,130
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)
— Wausau, WI ($55,060)
#42. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $49,550
– #364 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 900
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#41. Electricians
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $49,890
– #398 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,310
– Employment: 650,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#40. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $50,540
– #362 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#39. Community health workers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $50,610
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,780
– Employment: 61,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,530)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($61,820)
#38. Machinists
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $51,100
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,020
– Employment: 333,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
— Monroe, MI ($66,560)
#36 (tie). Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $52,060
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,290
– Employment: 397,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)
— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,920)
#36 (tie). Postal service clerks
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $52,060
– #270 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,210
– Employment: 79,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#35. Crane and tower operators
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,160
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#34. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,430
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,220
– Employment: 367,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)
#33. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,510
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,210
– Employment: 31,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($65,270)
— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($57,100)
— Lynchburg, VA ($57,020)
#32. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,780
– #361 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#31. Postal service mail carriers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $53,950
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,370
– Employment: 335,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#30. Advertising sales agents
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $54,430
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,540
– Employment: 96,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#29. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $54,730
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– Employment: 145,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#28. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $54,760
– #317 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
#27. Real estate sales agents
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $55,090
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#26. Chefs and head cooks
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $55,390
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– Employment: 129,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
#25. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $57,150
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,310
– Employment: 44,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#24. Construction and building inspectors
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $57,950
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#23. Industrial machinery mechanics
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $58,260
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#22. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $59,000
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#21. Insurance sales agents
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $61,050
– #232 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#20. Chemical equipment operators and tenders
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $63,910
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,450
– Employment: 106,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($88,420)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($76,050)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,340)
#19. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $63,940
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#18. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $64,040
– #374 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#17. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $65,010
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $66,160
– #257 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#15. Lodging managers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $66,500
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#14. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $66,660
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#13. Food service managers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $66,890
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#12. Tank car, truck, and ship loaders
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $67,350
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,330
– Employment: 12,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($94,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,530)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,750)
#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $67,380
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $69,830
– #257 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $72,820
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#8. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $73,330
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,330
– Employment: 33,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)
— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)
#7. Chemical plant and system operators
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $77,230
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,020
– Employment: 21,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lima, OH ($92,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,210)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,170)
#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $82,730
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $83,250
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $96,000
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#3. Detectives and criminal investigators
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $104,110
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $105,290
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Commercial pilots
Mobile, AL
– Annual mean salary: $134,460
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
