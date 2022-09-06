ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County health department hosting clinics for new COVID-19 booster

By Matthew Sanders
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County's health department will host a series of clinics this month to administer the new COVID-19 booster.

The booster, which offers better protection against the omicron variants that are now dominant, will be offered at three clinics at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. Each clinic is by appointment only:

Vaccines are available from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech and can be given starting two months after the person's last shot. Moderna is available to people ages 18 and older and the Pfizer shot can be given to people ages 12 and up.

The vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance, the health department said in a news release. Information about other Boone County locations offering vaccinations is available online .

