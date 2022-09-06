As one of the 10 also-rans for the open school board seat, I would like to offer my thanks and congratulations both to the board for such a clear and transparent process, and to Ryan Robinson for his willingness to serve. I watched the interviews before mine on Zoom (entire meeting available to stream from the district website) and was thankful the board had so many qualified applicants.

