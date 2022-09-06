Read full article on original website
CVS Outbids Amazon, UnitedHealth With $8 Billion Signify Health Takeover
CVS Health (CVS) shares edged higher Tuesday after the pharmacy group agreed to buy healthcare services specialists Signify Health (SGFY) for around $8 billion. CVS said the deal, which it expects to close early next year, will be "meaningfully" accretive to earnings as it tacks on Signify's network of 10,000 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to its rapidly-expanding Aetna insurance business and its pharmacy benefits operations.
Benzinga
LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST MF, CODX and KSS - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
LAW・
Atos shareholder calls for chairman to resign as share price on 30-year low
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A minority shareholder in struggling French IT consulting company Atos (ATOS.PA) called on Friday for the chairman of the company to resign as its shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan.
US News and World Report
CVS to Buy Signify Health in $8 Billion Deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS...
investing.com
T-Mobile US, Inc. Authorizes $14 Billion Stock Repurchase Program
© Reuters. T-Mobile US, Inc. Authorizes $14 Billion Stock Repurchase Program. T-Mobile US, Inc. Authorizes $14 Billion Stock Repurchase Program. CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group By Reuters - Sep 08, 2022 5. (This September 7 story corrects to Fitch Group, not rating agency Fitch,...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Five Firms Lead CVS’ $8 Billion Deal for Signify
In today’s column, the legal sector shed 8,900 jobs in August, new preliminary government data show; big Midwest firm Taft is adding 120-plus lawyers through a merger with a Detroit firm; and a Texas jury bucked a trend with its $48 million verdict in a Covid business interruption case.
Sabine Royalty: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 83.6 cents per share. On Wednesday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 83.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
bloomberglaw.com
Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock
Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
investing.com
Yoshiharu Global Prices Upsized IPO at $4
Yoshiharu Global Co. (Nasdaq: YOSH) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. Yoshiharu is offering 2,940,000 shares of its Class A common stock and has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 9, 2022 under the ticker symbol “YOSH” and the offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Douglas Elliman: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Douglas Elliman DOUG. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Douglas Elliman will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21Shares' Parent Raises $25M, Pushing Valuation to $2B
Crypto investment product firm 21.co raised $25 million in a funding round that gave it a valuation of $2 billion and the cash to develop more crypto product offerings and expand its geographic presence after a recent foray into the U.S. The Zurich, Switzerland-based firm is the newly formed parent...
Nuveen Core Plus Impact: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Nuveen Core Plus Impact NPCT. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.3 cents per share. On Wednesday, Nuveen Core Plus Impact will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.3 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Kroger Boosts FY22 Outlook On Solid Q2 Beat; Plans $1B Stock Buyback
Kroger Co KR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $34.64 billion, beating the consensus of $34.25 billion. Identical Sales without fuel increased by 5.8%. Adjusted EPS of $0.90 beat the analyst consensus of $0.77. The gross margin was 20.9%, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel,...
FuelCell Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
FuelCell Energy FCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same...
ValueWalk
PVH Corp Mounts A 5% Afternoon Rally As CEO Larsson & 2 Execs Back The Stock
Discusses 3 recent insider trades, Q2 results, Q3 outlook and some anlayst commentary. Shares of American clothing conglomerate PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) mounted a 5% share price rally though Wednesday afternoon as three of the company’s executives filed form 4’s with the SEC disclosing recent purchases made during the approved insider trading windows that occurred post Q2 results last week.
REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
REVG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Helbiz to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference September 12-14, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006050/en/ H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 12-14, 2022 Presentation: Monday, September 12th at 7:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (Photo: Business Wire)
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
24/7 Wall St. screened the Goldman Sachs Conviction List looking for safe dividend stocks investors can rotate to now to get ahead of what could be a big move lower in the fall resulting from coming big Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. These seven make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
tipranks.com
McCormick (NYSE:MKC) Slides on Guidance Cut, Macro Challenges
Shares of food flavoring products provider McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) are trending lower in the pre-market session today as weak preliminary numbers for the third quarter and a full year 2022 guidance cut are weighing on the stock. For Q3, sales are seen increasing by ~3% year-over-year and adjusted EPS...
