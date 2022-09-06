ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Man arrested for hurting girlfriend’s baby, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 6 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was arrested for injuring his girlfriend’s 6-month-old infant over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon, officers were called out to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for a report of suspected child abuse.

When deputies arrived, they were informed by hospital staff that a 6-month-old child with several injuries to their face and head had been brought to the hospital by his mother.

Deputies said the mother told them that she had left her child at home with her boyfriend, who is not the father. When the mother came home, she noticed that the child was not acting normally.

The child was flown by helicopter to another hospital for further treatment.

After interviewing the couple, deputies placed the boyfriend, identified as Delfin Fedencio Cardova Jr., under arrest for child abuse.

