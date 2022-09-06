Read full article on original website
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
Lucas Bravo, the French actor who shot to fame in 2020 playing Gabriel, AKA the “hot chef”, in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, would like to put a few rumours to bed. The first concerns his bank balance. “I saw on the internet the other day that my net worth is $1m,” he says, with incredulity. “Imagine! There’s this impression that you do just one project and have this visibility, and suddenly you have a house in the [Hollywood] hills and you’re set for life.” Another is that, prior to acting, his main job was modelling. Given the thirst that erupted on social media when he first appeared in Emily in Paris, this wouldn’t seem unlikely. “I am not a model,” he says firmly. “My parents did take me to an agency when I was 16, and I did one runway for Paul Smith, but the experience wasn’t for me. Fashion felt like a cold place and I was too sensitive for it.”
