Top undrafted fantasy players to add for Week 1

Each week I’ll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football — I define “widely available” as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues — and some guys who are probably better off in the free agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.

This week I’d like to highlight players who will likely have value this season, but went undrafted in most standard leagues (average draft position courtesy of Fantasy Pros):

ADD

QB Daniel Jones, Giants (ADP: 199): There's legit rushing upside — 400-500 yards and four or five touchdowns is within reason — and new head coach Brian Daboll's system will provide heavy-volume passing. Jones finished 17th in points per game (he played 11 games) for quarterbacks in 2021 and he's being drafted as fantasy's QB29.

QB Carson Wentz, Commanders (ADP: 219): Regardless of what you think of Wentz, he's a massive upgrade over Taylor Heinicke in Washington and he's being drafted as a QB24 after finishing as fantasy's QB14 in a run-oriented offense in 2021. He'll likely be a solid option if you plan to stream this season or you participate in a super-flex format.

QB Marcus Mariota, Falcons (ADP: 232): There's no reason Mariota can't do the same things Ryan Tannehill did in Arthur Smith's offense. Tannehill was fantasy's QB7 in 2020, Smith's last season as Tennessee's offensive coordinator before he became head coach in Atlanta. More importantly, Tannehill ran for 11 touchdowns in his two years with Smith. The former No. 2 overall pick may not produce top-10 value at the position this year, but he'll definitely return value in super-flex formats with upside for more.

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers (ADP: 237): Once upon a time (in the fall of 2018), Trubisky produced QB1 caliber numbers — he was QB7 through Week 11 before suffering a shoulder injury. The former No. 2 overall pick has more weapons than he's ever had at his disposal and features dual-threat ability. The market believed Kenny Pickett (ADP: 191) would win the job or at least become the starter at some point this season. I believe the rookie will have to wait barring injury to Trubisky.

RB Mike Davis, Ravens (ADP: 186): Davis will be the top option in a very lucrative Baltimore backfield with Gus Edwards out at least the first four games and J.K. Dobbins returning slowly from a major knee injury in 2021. It's likely his value will decrease as the season wears on, but there's RB2 value over the first month.

RB Kenyon Drake, Ravens (ADP: 210): Ditto for Drake, although I feel like he will provide flex value for the duration of the season considering his skillset.

RB Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (ADP: 216): Clyde Edwards-Helaire has done nothing to prove he's capable of being a bell-cow in the NFL and Pacheco is competing with Jerick McKinnon for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, which says a lot about the seventh-rounder's capabilities. He ran a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine, which is especially impressive considering his size (5-foot-11, 215 pounds).

RB Sony Michel, Chargers (ADP: 239): Michel will likely serve as Austin Ekeler's backup, which makes him one of fantasy's most important handcuffs, but he could see 10-12 carries per game as a compliment to Ekeler, giving him flex value in standard formats and deeper leagues. There's potential for him to be one of the league's top touchdown vultures as well.

WR Jameson Williams, Lions (ADP: 190): Detroit placed Williams on the Reserve/NFI list to begin the season. The designation means he'll miss at least the first four weeks. He has sprinter speed and is a threat to score anytime the ball is in his hands — he set an Alabama single-season record and led the FBS with four touchdowns of 70-plus yards in 2021. Williams could be a difference maker when he returns.

WR Kenny Golladay, Giants (ADP: 201): There's really no where to go, but up for Golladay after an embarrassing first season in New York. There are a few reasons why the dart throw might be worth it. He has an extra year of familiarity with Jones, who could make a leap forward with Josh Allen's architect Brian Daboll at the helm. Plus, he's still on the right side of 30 years old and put up Per 17 Games averages of 73 receptions (126 targets), 1,224 yards and eight touchdowns his last three seasons in Detroit.

WR KJ Osborn, Vikings (ADP: 213): Last season the Rams ranked first in percentage of dropbacks with at least three wide receivers on the field (94 percent), while Minnesota ranked a 26th (69 percent), according to Pro Football Focus. There's potential Osborn surpasses 32-year-old Adam Thielen as the No. 2 option in this passing game in 2022, which means he's being massively undervalued. A robust seven touchdowns helped Osborn finish as fantasy's WR35 in standard formats last season — he's going undrafted in most leagues despite a potential increase in volume.

WR Will Fuller, free agent (ADP: 330): If fantasy investors are still willing to return to the Josh Gordon well every time he ends up on a roster, Fuller deserves consideration. He has posted upside WR2 production as Deshaun Watson's top option as recently as 2020 in Houston, and could resurface in Cleveland after Watson serves his suspension.

TE Hayden Hurst, Bengals (ADP: 208): Hurst has been drafted as a TE23, but CJ Uzomah produced a TE17 season in Cincinnati's high-powered offense last season. He'll begin the season as touchdown-dependent, but there's potential for much more here from the former first-rounder.

TE Isaiah Likely, Ravens (ADP: 222): Likely caught all 12 of his targets through two games this preseason. He made four contested catches and produced seven avoided tackles. He was one of my favorite prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft and if you took Mark Andrews early, you might want his handcuff — normally I don't advise this for tight ends, but that's how much upside Likely has.

D/ST Chargers (ADP: 178): There's a ton of talent on this roster. Potential offensive showdowns with AFC West rivals have muted expectations a bit, but I trust defensive minded head coach Brandon Staley to put great players in the right position to produce sacks and turnovers.

D/ST Patriots (ADP: 188): New England was drafted as 11th defense on average, which means it could be available in your league. Swoop in if it is. Since 2012, defensive mastermind Bill Belichick has produced the 4th, 8th, 6th, 9th, 8th, 14th, 4th, 1st, 11th and 2nd best unit in fantasy.

D/ST Browns (ADP: 220): Three of Cleveland's first four opponents will start a new quarterback this season (Carolina, Pittsburgh and Atlanta) and the fourth team is the Jets, who will have either Zach Wilson or Joe Flacco under center.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .