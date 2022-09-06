ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson's former athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Longtime former Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover, who served in that role for 40 years, has died. He was 92.

Hoover, nicknamed “Doc,” passed away at his home Monday night. His son, Brian, told the school his father had watched Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech earlier in the evening of his death.

Hoover was hired by Hall of Fame football coach Frank Howard in 1959 and remained the school's top athletic trainer until his retirement in 1999. He continued working part-time for the Clemson athletic department for 16 more years as a liaison for opposing teams on football weekends.

Hoover was active with the National Athletic Trainers Association, including a stretch as its chairman of the board.

Hoover was honored in 1983 by the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine with its distinguished service award.

Eleven years later, the South Carolina Athletic Trainers Association created the Fred Hoover Award for Excellence in Athletic Training.

Hoover, from Jacksonville, Florida, graduated from Florida State in 1953. He was an athletic trainer at his alma mater before arriving at Clemson.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

