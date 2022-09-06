ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bronny James Poses in Ohio State Uniform During Recruiting Visit

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m16tg_0hkavfys00

The high school senior plans on playing college basketball next year.

As Bronny James explores which college he wants to attend, an obvious option may have emerged.

On Instagram , the high schooler posted a picture of him in Ohio State gear with the caption “Buckeye nation? #notcommitted.”

With Bronny having the potential option to play G League basketball, LeBron and Savannah James confirmed to Sports Illustrated that their son would like to go the college route instead.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” Savannah said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

Bronny has already reportedly received interest from Memphis, while Michigan legend Jalen Rose has tried to convince the high schooler to play with the Wolverines. However, Ohio State may be an early favorite.

LeBron grew up just a few hours away from the Ohio State campus, and over the years, the Lakers forward hasn’t been shy in expressing his support for the school. This past weekend, LeBron and Bronny were even seen together on the sidelines during the Buckeyes football victory over Notre Dame.

Bronny is currently a top 50 player in the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports , so all eyes will be on which school he chooses to attend for reasons beyond just being LeBron’s son. So far, it seems like Ohio State may have the leg up.

More CBB Coverage:

Comments / 2

Pablo Chacon
2d ago

The Buckeyes don’t need a Queen on their team. If Buckeyes end of with Queen Bronny, you can bet that Queen LeFlop will expect to have a say on who is playing on the team and who is coaching the team. Folks, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To President Trump Rally News

Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on September 17 for a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Complicating matters for Trump and Vance is the fact the event will be held at the same time that Ohio State is hosting Toledo in football. Even though Youngstown, where...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Savannah, OH
Columbus, OH
Basketball
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule

Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Rose
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral

There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Recruiting#Ohio Stadium#G League#Buckeyes
Fox News

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit has restarted his weekly in-season tradition of naming the most impressive college football teams from the previous weekend. Six programs made Herbstreit's honor roll for Week 1, with Old Dominion leading the way after knocking off Virginia Tech in its season opener. At No. 2 on Herbstreit's list is Georgia, the defending national champions, who breezed past a ranked Oregon team, 49-3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

95K+
Followers
39K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy