Board of Health meeting scheduled

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news/transactions for Aug. 31 - Sept. 6.
Marriages
Jamison Levi Hamm to Katelyn Mariah Roberts;
Brian Michael Huffman to Jessica Marie Conner;
Jakecob Lynne Hardesty to Jaclyn Rebecca Rose;
Kevin Seymore Adkins to Icie Marie Grimmett;
Thomas Damon Sears to Lesley Ann Woodrum;
Franklin Lee McPherson to Amanda Chasity Nicole Bender.
Fiduciaries
Amy L Mann, Administrator of the David Lee Wallace estate;
Kaleb Lively, Administrator of the Nancy Jo Lively estate;
Wendy Leigh Ward, Administrator of the Brenda Joyce Ellison estate.
Land Transfers
Charles Stuart Oxley to Vincent Scevola and Sarah Scevola, 3 Tracts, Pipestem District;
Rodney G Driggs to Khristoper Shane Moore, Lot Number 10, Talcott...
