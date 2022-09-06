ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Board of Health meeting scheduled

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 2 days ago

A Board of Health meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Summers County Health Department.

If you have questions concerning this meeting or are unable to attend, please call the health department.

The post Board of Health meeting scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Trick-or-Treat times announced for Raliegh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday for their regular session at which a number or pertinent topics were addressed, not the least significant of which entailed Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween this year. “This is about two months ahead of time but Mr. Quesenberry wanted us...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

The City of Hinton and Active SWV Host Follow the River Walk

HINTON (Hinton News) - The City of Hinton and Active SWV would like to invite everyone to join us in our first-ever Follow the River Walk from Hinton to the Richmond Hamilton Farm on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The walk will follow the New River as Mary Ingles did in her quest to escape the Shawnee Indians and return home to her family in Draper Meadows, Virginia. Registration will take place at the Explore Summers County Visitors Center starting at 1:30 p.m., with the walk beginning at 2:00 p.m. Active SWV Captains will lead the two-mile walk...
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mercer County Schools responds to low assessment scores

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local school system is responding to the Assessment Achievement statistics sent out by the West Virginia Board of Education. According to the achievement levels during the pandemic, Mercer County Schools test scores fell, especially math and reading scores. One spokesperson for the school, Dr. Ashley Vaughn, a Coordinator for Virtual […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
County
Summers County, WV
Summers County, WV
Government
City
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

Wild, Wonderful and Healthy Summers County to hold public meeting

It has been a while since Wild, Wonderful and Healthy Summers County (WWHSC) has reached out to our community. COVID-19 stopped us all in our tracks, but WWHSC is back! We are excited to continue the work of making Summers County a healthy and safe place to live, work and play. Our mission includes having affordable, safe housing as well as creating a community infrastructure that offers opportunities for all residents and visitors to participate in recreational activities. Despite the need to follow COVID protocols, we have been busy. One of our core members, Shalom Tazewell, is the chair of...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

What would happen if the excess levy didn't pass in Kanawha County?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Come November, Kanawha County residents will have an excess levy tax on their ballot. It's a continuation of a tax benefitting schools that Kanawha County has had in place since 1937. Kanawha County Schools officials said voting "yes" to the levy would not increase the tax rate, but voting "no" would result in huge budget cuts for the school system.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news/transactions for Aug. 31 - Sept. 6. Marriages Jamison Levi Hamm to Katelyn Mariah Roberts; Brian Michael Huffman to Jessica Marie Conner; Jakecob Lynne Hardesty to Jaclyn Rebecca Rose; Kevin Seymore Adkins to Icie Marie Grimmett; Thomas Damon Sears to Lesley Ann Woodrum; Franklin Lee McPherson to Amanda Chasity Nicole Bender. Fiduciaries Amy L Mann, Administrator of the David Lee Wallace estate; Kaleb Lively, Administrator of the Nancy Jo Lively estate; Wendy Leigh Ward, Administrator of the Brenda Joyce Ellison estate. Land Transfers Charles Stuart Oxley to Vincent Scevola and Sarah Scevola, 3 Tracts, Pipestem District; Rodney G Driggs to Khristoper Shane Moore, Lot Number 10, Talcott...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Health#The Post#The Hinton News
Hinton News

The Back Pew: September

A lady told me this week that she looks forward to my column because it’s the only place she can get real info about real issues in West Virginia. Let’s get right to it. SPECIAL SESSION. The trainwreck of a special session they began in early August…is still off the tracks. The legislature was supposed to provide clarity on abortion and prove tax relief; we accomplished neither. The legislature was supposed to be called back weeks ago to finish the job; our phones never rang. TAX RELIEF. While the state sits on a $1.3 billion surplus from last year and already has...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Beckley’s 31st Annual Chili Night announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 31st iteration of a beloved tradition for the City of Beckley is less than a month away, as Beckley’s 31st Annual Chili Night was announced on Tuesday. The local-favorite event sees vendors and chili maestros line the streets of uptown Beckley each year...
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

September activities for Summers County Council on Aging

Thursday, Sept. 1 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by a blood pressure clinic by Liz Goodson at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 – Fall rag wreaths at 9:30 a.m. followed by a special birthday party with singing by Faron Young at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 – Closed for Labor Day Tuesday, Sept. 6 […] The post September activities for Summers County Council on Aging appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Metro News

Parkways will use accelerated replacement process to fix 3 Turnpike bridges this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority has plans to replace three bridge decks this fall by using a process that speeds up the work. Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the the Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement process is a little more expensive to do but it’s worth it when you consider the number of construction days that it saves.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Sept. meetings scheduled for Summers County Board of Education

The September regular board meetings for the Summers County Board of Education will be held on September 13 and September 27 at 6:00 PM at the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Agendas and board minutes are available in our office Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on our website at […] The post Sept. meetings scheduled for Summers County Board of Education appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Beckley Walmart associate passes first round American Idol audition, set to perform for judges in New Orleans

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley Walmart associate is seeing a number of his online performance videos go viral after passing the first round auditions for American Idol. Kamron Lawson, who attended Woodrow Wilson High School, is making the rounds online with videos demonstrating the rich vocal tone and impressive range which he will now have the chance to put on display for megastar American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Concord University partners with DoD for skillbridge program

ATHENS, W.Va.  (Hinton News) – Concord University is partnering with the Department of Defense as an industry partner for its SkillBridge program. This program allows active-duty service members to spend the last six months of their service commitment working for a civilian company, and Concord University is the first and currently only West Virginia partner. […] The post Concord University partners with DoD for skillbridge program appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in

UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy